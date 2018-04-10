Brave History April 10th, 2018 - RATT, BUDGIE, KREATOR, DEATH ANGEL, HELLYEAH, ELUVEITIE, DEMON HUNTER, EMMURE, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MUNICIPAL WASTE, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday Warren Justin DeMartini (RATT) - April 10th, 1963



Happy 71st Birthday John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE) - April 10th, 1947



Happy 46th Birthday Sami Yli-Sirniö (KREATOR, WALTARI) - April 10th, 1972



Happy 28th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Act III – April 10th, 1990



Happy 11th Birthday HELLYEAH's Hellyeah - April 10th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday ELUVEITIE's Evocation I - The Arcane Dominion - April 10th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s True Defiance – April 10th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday EMMURE’s Slave To The Game – April 10th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Demonocracy – April 10th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Fatal Feast – April 10th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

ANDROMEDA's Playing Off The Board - April 10th, 2007

FROM AUTUMN TO ASHES' Holding A Wolf By The Ears - April 10th, 2007

Happy 6th Birthday

DIRGE WITHIN’s There Will Be Blood – April 10th, 2012

HORTUS ANIMAE’s Funeral Nation MMXII – April 10th, 2012

IGNITOR’s Year Of The Metal Tiger – April 10th, 2012

PELICAN’s Ataraxia/Taraxis (EP) – April 10th, 2012

SUSPYRE’s The Cycle – April 10th, 2012

UNDEADS EXITS WOUNDS’ Merry Go Round 2 – April 10th, 2012