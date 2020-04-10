Brave History April 10th, 2020 - DEATH ANGEL, BUDGIE, KREATOR, HELLYEAH, ELUVEITIE, DEMON HUNTER, EMMURE, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MUNICIPAL WASTE, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Act III – April 10th, 1990



Happy 57th Birthday Warren Justin DeMartini (RATT) - April 10th, 1963



Happy 73rd Birthday John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE) - April 10th, 1947



Happy 48th Birthday Sami Yli-Sirniö (KREATOR, WALTARI) - April 10th, 1972



Happy 13th Birthday HELLYEAH's Hellyeah - April 10th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday ELUVEITIE's Evocation I - The Arcane Dominion - April 10th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s True Defiance – April 10th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday EMMURE’s Slave To The Game – April 10th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Demonocracy – April 10th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Fatal Feast – April 10th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday (April 10th, 2007)

ANDROMEDA's Playing Off The Board

FROM AUTUMN TO ASHES' Holding A Wolf By The Ears

Happy 8th Birthday (April 10th, 2012)

DIRGE WITHIN’s There Will Be Blood

HORTUS ANIMAE’s Funeral Nation MMXII

IGNITOR’s Year Of The Metal Tiger

PELICAN’s Ataraxia/Taraxis (EP)

SUSPYRE’s The Cycle

UNDEADS EXITS WOUNDS’ Merry Go Round 2