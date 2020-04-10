Brave History April 10th, 2020 - DEATH ANGEL, BUDGIE, KREATOR, HELLYEAH, ELUVEITIE, DEMON HUNTER, EMMURE, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MUNICIPAL WASTE, And More!

April 10, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities ratt budgie kreator death angel hellyeah eluveitie demon hunter emmure job for a cowboy municipal waste

Brave History April 10th, 2020 - DEATH ANGEL, BUDGIE, KREATOR, HELLYEAH, ELUVEITIE, DEMON HUNTER, EMMURE, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MUNICIPAL WASTE, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Act III – April 10th, 1990

Happy 57th Birthday Warren Justin DeMartini (RATT) - April 10th, 1963

Happy 73rd Birthday John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE) - April 10th, 1947

Happy 48th Birthday Sami Yli-Sirniö (KREATOR, WALTARI) - April 10th, 1972

Happy 13th Birthday HELLYEAH's Hellyeah - April 10th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday ELUVEITIE's Evocation I - The Arcane Dominion - April 10th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s True Defiance – April 10th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday EMMURE’s Slave To The Game – April 10th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Demonocracy – April 10th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Fatal Feast – April 10th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday (April 10th, 2007)
ANDROMEDA's Playing Off The Board
FROM AUTUMN TO ASHES' Holding A Wolf By The Ears

Happy 8th Birthday (April 10th, 2012)
DIRGE WITHIN’s There Will Be Blood 
HORTUS ANIMAE’s Funeral Nation MMXII 
IGNITOR’s Year Of The Metal Tiger 
PELICAN’s Ataraxia/Taraxis (EP) 
SUSPYRE’s The Cycle 
UNDEADS EXITS WOUNDS’ Merry Go Round 2



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews