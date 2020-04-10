Brave History April 10th, 2020 - DEATH ANGEL, BUDGIE, KREATOR, HELLYEAH, ELUVEITIE, DEMON HUNTER, EMMURE, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MUNICIPAL WASTE, And More!
April 10, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 30th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Act III – April 10th, 1990
Happy 57th Birthday Warren Justin DeMartini (RATT) - April 10th, 1963
Happy 73rd Birthday John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE) - April 10th, 1947
Happy 48th Birthday Sami Yli-Sirniö (KREATOR, WALTARI) - April 10th, 1972
Happy 13th Birthday HELLYEAH's Hellyeah - April 10th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday ELUVEITIE's Evocation I - The Arcane Dominion - April 10th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s True Defiance – April 10th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday EMMURE’s Slave To The Game – April 10th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Demonocracy – April 10th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Fatal Feast – April 10th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday (April 10th, 2007)
ANDROMEDA's Playing Off The Board
FROM AUTUMN TO ASHES' Holding A Wolf By The Ears
Happy 8th Birthday (April 10th, 2012)
DIRGE WITHIN’s There Will Be Blood
HORTUS ANIMAE’s Funeral Nation MMXII
IGNITOR’s Year Of The Metal Tiger
PELICAN’s Ataraxia/Taraxis (EP)
SUSPYRE’s The Cycle
UNDEADS EXITS WOUNDS’ Merry Go Round 2