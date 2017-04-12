Brave History April 12th, 2017 - OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, HANGNAIL, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MUDVAYNE, PENTAGRAM, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, And More!

April 12, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities overkill steppenwolf pat travers hangnail rush great white cannibal corpse mudvayne pentagram between the buried and me

Brave History April 12th, 2017 - OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, HANGNAIL, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MUDVAYNE, PENTAGRAM, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, And More!

Happy 56th Birthday D.D. Verni (OVERKILL) - April 12th, 1961

Happy 73rd Birthday John Kay (STEPPENWOLF) - April 12th, 1944

Happy 63rd Birthday PAT TRAVERS - April 12th, 1954

Happy 44th Birthday Mark Cronin (HANGNAIL) - April 12th, 1973

Happy 33rd Birthday RUSH's Grace Under Pressure - April 12th, 1984

Happy 28th Birthday GREAT WHITE's ...Twice Shy - April 12th, 1989

Happy 23rd Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s The Bleeding – April 12th, 1994

Happy 12th Birthday MUDVAYNE's Lost And Found - April 12th, 2005

Happy 6th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s Last Rites – April 12th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday LAST CHANCE TO REASON’s Level 2 – April 12th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday
CTULU’s Seelenspiegelspitter – April 12th, 2013
MEMORY GARDEN’s Doomain – April 12th, 2013
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Best Of Prophecy Years (compilation) – April 12th, 2013
WASTEFALL’s Meridiem (EP) – April 12th, 2013

Featured Audio

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

Latest Reviews