Brave History April 12th, 2017 - OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, HANGNAIL, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MUDVAYNE, PENTAGRAM, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, And More!
April 12, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 56th Birthday D.D. Verni (OVERKILL) - April 12th, 1961
Happy 73rd Birthday John Kay (STEPPENWOLF) - April 12th, 1944
Happy 63rd Birthday PAT TRAVERS - April 12th, 1954
Happy 44th Birthday Mark Cronin (HANGNAIL) - April 12th, 1973
Happy 33rd Birthday RUSH's Grace Under Pressure - April 12th, 1984
Happy 28th Birthday GREAT WHITE's ...Twice Shy - April 12th, 1989
Happy 23rd Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s The Bleeding – April 12th, 1994
Happy 12th Birthday MUDVAYNE's Lost And Found - April 12th, 2005
Happy 6th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s Last Rites – April 12th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday LAST CHANCE TO REASON’s Level 2 – April 12th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
CTULU’s Seelenspiegelspitter – April 12th, 2013
MEMORY GARDEN’s Doomain – April 12th, 2013
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Best Of Prophecy Years (compilation) – April 12th, 2013
WASTEFALL’s Meridiem (EP) – April 12th, 2013