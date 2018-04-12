Brave History April 12th, 2018 - OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, HANGNAIL, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MUDVAYNE, PENTAGRAM, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday D.D. Verni (OVERKILL) - April 12th, 1961



Happy 74th Birthday John Kay (STEPPENWOLF) - April 12th, 1944



Happy 64th Birthday PAT TRAVERS - April 12th, 1954



Happy 45th Birthday Mark Cronin (HANGNAIL) - April 12th, 1973



Happy 34th Birthday RUSH's Grace Under Pressure - April 12th, 1984



Happy 29th Birthday GREAT WHITE's ...Twice Shy - April 12th, 1989



Happy 24th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s The Bleeding – April 12th, 1994



Happy 13th Birthday MUDVAYNE's Lost And Found - April 12th, 2005



Happy 7th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s Last Rites – April 12th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday LAST CHANCE TO REASON’s Level 2 – April 12th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday

CTULU’s Seelenspiegelspitter – April 12th, 2013

MEMORY GARDEN’s Doomain – April 12th, 2013

MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Best Of Prophecy Years (compilation) – April 12th, 2013

WASTEFALL’s Meridiem (EP) – April 12th, 2013