Brave History April 12th, 2019 - OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, HANGNAIL, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MUDVAYNE, PENTAGRAM, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, And More!

April 12, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities overkill steppenwolf pat travers hangnail rush great white cannibal corpse mudvayne pentagram between the buried and me

Brave History April 12th, 2019 - OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, HANGNAIL, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MUDVAYNE, PENTAGRAM, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, And More!

Happy 58th Birthday D.D. Verni (OVERKILL) - April 12th, 1961

Happy 75th Birthday John Kay (STEPPENWOLF) - April 12th, 1944

Happy 65th Birthday PAT TRAVERS - April 12th, 1954

Happy 46th Birthday Mark Cronin (HANGNAIL) - April 12th, 1973

Happy 35th Birthday RUSH's Grace Under Pressure - April 12th, 1984

Happy 30th Birthday GREAT WHITE's ...Twice Shy - April 12th, 1989

Happy 25th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s The Bleeding – April 12th, 1994

Happy 14th Birthday MUDVAYNE's Lost And Found - April 12th, 2005

Happy 8th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s Last Rites – April 12th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday LAST CHANCE TO REASON’s Level 2 – April 12th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday
CTULU’s Seelenspiegelspitter – April 12th, 2013
MEMORY GARDEN’s Doomain – April 12th, 2013
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Best Of Prophecy Years (compilation) – April 12th, 2013
WASTEFALL’s Meridiem (EP) – April 12th, 2013



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews