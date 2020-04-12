Brave History April 12th, 2020 - OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, HANGNAIL, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MUDVAYNE, PENTAGRAM, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, And More!
April 12, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 59th Birthday D.D. Verni (OVERKILL) - April 12th, 1961
Happy 76th Birthday John Kay (STEPPENWOLF) - April 12th, 1944
Happy 66th Birthday PAT TRAVERS - April 12th, 1954
Happy 47th Birthday Mark Cronin (HANGNAIL) - April 12th, 1973
Happy 36th Birthday RUSH's Grace Under Pressure - April 12th, 1984
Happy 31st Birthday GREAT WHITE's ...Twice Shy - April 12th, 1989
Happy 26th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s The Bleeding – April 12th, 1994
Happy 15th Birthday MUDVAYNE's Lost And Found - April 12th, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s Last Rites – April 12th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday LAST CHANCE TO REASON’s Level 2 – April 12th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday (April 12th, 2013)
CTULU’s Seelenspiegelspitter
MEMORY GARDEN’s Doomain
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Best Of Prophecy Years (compilation)
WASTEFALL’s Meridiem (EP)