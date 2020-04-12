Brave History April 12th, 2020 - OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, HANGNAIL, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MUDVAYNE, PENTAGRAM, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, And More!

April 12, 2020, an hour ago

Brave History April 12th, 2020 - OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, HANGNAIL, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MUDVAYNE, PENTAGRAM, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, And More!

Happy 59th Birthday D.D. Verni (OVERKILL) - April 12th, 1961

Happy 76th Birthday John Kay (STEPPENWOLF) - April 12th, 1944

Happy 66th Birthday PAT TRAVERS - April 12th, 1954

Happy 47th Birthday Mark Cronin (HANGNAIL) - April 12th, 1973

Happy 36th Birthday RUSH's Grace Under Pressure - April 12th, 1984

Happy 31st Birthday GREAT WHITE's ...Twice Shy - April 12th, 1989

Happy 26th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s The Bleeding – April 12th, 1994

Happy 15th Birthday MUDVAYNE's Lost And Found - April 12th, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s Last Rites – April 12th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday LAST CHANCE TO REASON’s Level 2 – April 12th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday (April 12th, 2013)
CTULU’s Seelenspiegelspitter
MEMORY GARDEN’s Doomain 
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Best Of Prophecy Years (compilation) 
WASTEFALL’s Meridiem (EP) 



NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

