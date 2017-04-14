Brave History April 14th, 2017 - VAN HALEN, RITCHIE BLACKMORE, THUNDER, VINNIE MOORE, CROWBAR, MACHINE HEAD, TYPE O NEGATIVE, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED, TRIPTYKON, And More!

April 14, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 35th Birthday VAN HALEN's Diver Down - April 14th, 1982



Happy 72nd Birthday Richard Hugh "Ritchie" Blackmore (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW) - April 14th, 1945



Happy 57th Birthday Daniel "Danny" Bowes (THUNDER, TERRAPLANE) - April 14th, 1960



Happy 53rd Birthday VINNIE MOORE (UFO) - April 18th, 1964



Happy 52nd Birthday Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR, DOWN) - April 14th, 1965



Happy 45th Birthday Adam Duce (MACHINE HEAD) - April 14th, 1972



R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 - April 14th, 2010 (Age 48)



Happy 37th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Iron Maiden - April 14th, 1980



Happy 37th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's British Steel - April 14th, 1980



Happy 37th Birthday - WILD HORSES' Wild Horses - April 14th, 1980



Happy 31st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Turbo - April 14th, 1986



Happy 8th Birthday AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED’s Agorapocalypse - April 14th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday BRUTAL TRUTH's Evolution Through Revolution - April 14th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday KARL SANDERS' Saurian Exorcisms - April 14th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday MIRRORTHRONE's Gangrene - April 14, 2008



Happy 3rd Birthday IMPALED NAZARENE’s Vigorous And Liberating Death – April 14th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday TRIPTYKON’s Melana Chasmata – April 14th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday BUCKETED’s Balloon Cement – April 14th, 2012