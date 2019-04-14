Brave History April 14th, 2019 - VAN HALEN, RITCHIE BLACKMORE, THUNDER, VINNIE MOORE, CROWBAR, MACHINE HEAD, TYPE O NEGATIVE, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED, TRIPTYKON, And More!

April 14, 2019

Brave History April 14th, 2019 - VAN HALEN, RITCHIE BLACKMORE, THUNDER, VINNIE MOORE, CROWBAR, MACHINE HEAD, TYPE O NEGATIVE, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED, TRIPTYKON, And More!

Happy 37th Birthday VAN HALEN's Diver Down - April 14th, 1982

Happy 74th Birthday Richard Hugh "Ritchie" Blackmore (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW) - April 14th, 1945

Happy 59th Birthday Daniel "Danny" Bowes (THUNDER, TERRAPLANE) - April 14th, 1960

Happy 55th Birthday VINNIE MOORE (UFO) - April 18th, 1964

Happy 54th Birthday Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR, DOWN) - April 14th, 1965

Happy 47th Birthday Adam Duce (MACHINE HEAD) - April 14th, 1972

R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 - April 14th, 2010 (Age 48)

Happy 39th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Iron Maiden - April 14th, 1980

Happy 39th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's British Steel - April 14th, 1980

Happy 39th Birthday - WILD HORSES' Wild Horses - April 14th, 1980

Happy 33rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Turbo - April 14th, 1986

Happy 10th Birthday AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED’s Agorapocalypse - April 14th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday BRUTAL TRUTH's Evolution Through Revolution - April 14th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday MIRRORTHRONE's Gangrene - April 14, 2008

Happy 5th Birthday IMPALED NAZARENE’s Vigorous And Liberating Death – April 14th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday TRIPTYKON’s Melana Chasmata – April 14th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday BUCKETED’s Balloon Cement – April 14th, 2012
Happy 10th Birthday KARL SANDERS' Saurian Exorcisms - April 14th, 2009



ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

