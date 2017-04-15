Brave History April 15th, 2017 - ANVIL, BILLY SQUIER, HELSTAR, ALL THAT REMAINS, OVERKILL, W.A.S.P., KAMELOT, DOKKEN, ARSIS, BELPHEGOR, DRAGONFORCE, ICED EARTH, LITA FORD, And More!

April 15, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 35th Birthday ANVIL's Metal On Metal - April 15th, 1982



Happy 62nd Birthday Jeff Golub (BILLY SQUIER) - April 15th, 1955



Happy 57th Birthday James Rivera (HELSTAR) - April 15th, 1960



Happy 42nd Birthday Philip Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) - April 15th, 1975



Happy 32nd Birthday OVERKILL’s Feel The Fire - April 15th, 1985



Happy 28th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Headless Children - April 15th, 1989



Happy 20th Birthday KAMELOT’s Dominion - April 15th 1997



Happy 20th Birthday DOKKEN’s Shadowlife - April 15th 1997



Happy 9th Birthday ARSIS' We Are The Nightmare - April 15th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday BELPHEGOR's Bondage Goat Zombie - April 15th, 2008



Happy 5th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s The Power Within - April 15th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Live In Ancient Kourion - April 15th, 2013



Happy 2nd Birthday LITA FORD’s Time Capsule - April 15th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

DESTROY THE RUNNER's I, Lucifer - April 15th, 2008

EMBRACE THE END's Ley Lines - April 15th, 2008

THINE EYES BLEED's Thine Eyes Bleed - April 15th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday

AJATTARA's Noitumaa - April 15th, 2009

RUDRA's Brahmavidya: TranscendentalI - April 15th, 2009

SOILENT GREEN's Inevitable Collapse In The Presence Of Conviction - April 15th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday

PEGAZUS’ In Metal We Trust - April 15th, 2011

SCAR SYMMETRY’s The Unseen Empire - April 15th, 2011

WARCRY’s Alfa - April 15th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday

SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s Out Of The Darkness - April 15th, 2013

SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Earth Blues - April 15th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday

ANUBIS GATE’s Horizons - April 15th, 2014

LILLIAN AXE’s One Night In The Temple - April 15th, 2014