Brave History April 15th, 2018 - ANVIL, BILLY SQUIER, HELSTAR, ALL THAT REMAINS, OVERKILL, W.A.S.P., KAMELOT, DOKKEN, ARSIS, BELPHEGOR, DRAGONFORCE, ICED EARTH, LITA FORD, And More!

Happy 36th Birthday ANVIL's Metal On Metal - April 15th, 1982



Happy 63rd Birthday Jeff Golub (BILLY SQUIER) - April 15th, 1955



Happy 58th Birthday James Rivera (HELSTAR) - April 15th, 1960



Happy 43rd Birthday Philip Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) - April 15th, 1975



Happy 33rd Birthday OVERKILL’s Feel The Fire - April 15th, 1985



Happy 29th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Headless Children - April 15th, 1989



Happy 21st Birthday KAMELOT’s Dominion - April 15th 1997



Happy 21st Birthday DOKKEN’s Shadowlife - April 15th 1997



Happy 10th Birthday ARSIS' We Are The Nightmare - April 15th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday BELPHEGOR's Bondage Goat Zombie - April 15th, 2008



Happy 6th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s The Power Within - April 15th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Live In Ancient Kourion - April 15th, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday LITA FORD’s Time Capsule - April 15th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

DESTROY THE RUNNER's I, Lucifer - April 15th, 2008

EMBRACE THE END's Ley Lines - April 15th, 2008

THINE EYES BLEED's Thine Eyes Bleed - April 15th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday

AJATTARA's Noitumaa - April 15th, 2009

RUDRA's Brahmavidya: TranscendentalI - April 15th, 2009

SOILENT GREEN's Inevitable Collapse In The Presence Of Conviction - April 15th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday

PEGAZUS’ In Metal We Trust - April 15th, 2011

SCAR SYMMETRY’s The Unseen Empire - April 15th, 2011

WARCRY’s Alfa - April 15th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday

SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s Out Of The Darkness - April 15th, 2013

SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Earth Blues - April 15th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday

ANUBIS GATE’s Horizons - April 15th, 2014

LILLIAN AXE’s One Night In The Temple - April 15th, 2014