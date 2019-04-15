Brave History April 15th, 2019 - W.A.S.P., ANVIL, BILLY SQUIER, HELSTAR, ALL THAT REMAINS, OVERKILL, KAMELOT, DOKKEN, ARSIS, BELPHEGOR, DRAGONFORCE, ICED EARTH, LITA FORD, And More!

April 15, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 30th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Headless Children - April 15th, 1989

Happy 37th Birthday ANVIL's Metal On Metal - April 15th, 1982

Happy 64th Birthday Jeff Golub (BILLY SQUIER) - April 15th, 1955

Happy 59th Birthday James Rivera (HELSTAR) - April 15th, 1960

Happy 44th Birthday Philip Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) - April 15th, 1975

Happy 34th Birthday OVERKILL’s Feel The Fire - April 15th, 1985

Happy 22nd Birthday KAMELOT’s Dominion - April 15th 1997

Happy 22nd Birthday DOKKEN’s Shadowlife - April 15th 1997

Happy 11th Birthday ARSIS' We Are The Nightmare - April 15th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday BELPHEGOR's Bondage Goat Zombie - April 15th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s The Power Within - April 15th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Live In Ancient Kourion - April 15th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday LITA FORD’s Time Capsule - April 15th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday
DESTROY THE RUNNER's I, Lucifer - April 15th, 2008
EMBRACE THE END's Ley Lines - April 15th, 2008
THINE EYES BLEED's Thine Eyes Bleed - April 15th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday
AJATTARA's Noitumaa - April 15th, 2009
RUDRA's Brahmavidya: TranscendentalI - April 15th, 2009
SOILENT GREEN's Inevitable Collapse In The Presence Of Conviction - April 15th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday
PEGAZUS’ In Metal We Trust - April 15th, 2011
SCAR SYMMETRY’s The Unseen Empire - April 15th, 2011
WARCRY’s Alfa - April 15th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday
SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s Out Of The Darkness - April 15th, 2013
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Earth Blues - April 15th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday
ANUBIS GATE’s Horizons - April 15th, 2014
LILLIAN AXE’s One Night In The Temple - April 15th, 2014



