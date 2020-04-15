Brave History April 15th, 2020 - W.A.S.P., ANVIL, BILLY SQUIER, HELSTAR, ALL THAT REMAINS, OVERKILL, KAMELOT, DOKKEN, ARSIS, BELPHEGOR, DRAGONFORCE, ICED EARTH, LITA FORD, And More!
April 15, 2020, 43 minutes ago
Happy 31st Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Headless Children - April 15th, 1989
Happy 38th Birthday ANVIL's Metal On Metal - April 15th, 1982
Happy 65th Birthday Jeff Golub (BILLY SQUIER) - April 15th, 1955
Happy 60th Birthday James Rivera (HELSTAR) - April 15th, 1960
Happy 45th Birthday Philip Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) - April 15th, 1975
Happy 35th Birthday OVERKILL’s Feel The Fire - April 15th, 1985
Happy 23rd Birthday KAMELOT’s Dominion - April 15th 1997
Happy 23rd Birthday DOKKEN’s Shadowlife - April 15th 1997
Happy 12th Birthday ARSIS' We Are The Nightmare - April 15th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday BELPHEGOR's Bondage Goat Zombie - April 15th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s The Power Within - April 15th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Live In Ancient Kourion - April 15th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday LITA FORD’s Time Capsule - April 15th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday
DESTROY THE RUNNER's I, Lucifer - April 15th, 2008
EMBRACE THE END's Ley Lines - April 15th, 2008
THINE EYES BLEED's Thine Eyes Bleed - April 15th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday
AJATTARA's Noitumaa - April 15th, 2009
RUDRA's Brahmavidya: TranscendentalI - April 15th, 2009
SOILENT GREEN's Inevitable Collapse In The Presence Of Conviction - April 15th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday
PEGAZUS’ In Metal We Trust - April 15th, 2011
SCAR SYMMETRY’s The Unseen Empire - April 15th, 2011
WARCRY’s Alfa - April 15th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday
SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s Out Of The Darkness - April 15th, 2013
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Earth Blues - April 15th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday
ANUBIS GATE’s Horizons - April 15th, 2014
LILLIAN AXE’s One Night In The Temple - April 15th, 2014