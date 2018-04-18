Brave History April 18th, 2018 - STORM THORGERSON, BULLETBOYS, FOREINGER, DREAM THEATER, HEAVEN'S GATE, TREMONTI, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, TIAMAT, WHITESNAKE, EDGUY, STONE SOUR, And More!

April 18, 2018, 43 minutes ago

R.I.P. legendary artist Storm Elvin Thorgerson (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, SCORPIONS): February 28th, 1944 – April 18th, 2013

Happy 58th Birthday Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS, KING KOBRA) - April 18th, 1960

Happy 57th Birthday Kelly Hansen (FOREIGNER, HURRICANE) - April 18th, 1961

Happy 55th Birthday Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME) - April 18th, 1963

Happy 54th Birthday Bonny Bilski (HEAVEN’S GATE) - April 18th, 1964

Happy 44th Birthday Mark Thomas Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE, CREED) - April 18th, 1974

Happy 23rd Birthday SCORPIONS’ Live Bites - April 18th, 1995

Happy 18th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Stronger Than Death - April 18th, 2000

Happy 10th Birthday TIAMAT's Amanethes - April 18th, 2000

Happy 10th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Good To Be Bad - April 18th, 2008 

Happy 4th Birthday EDGUY’s Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown - April 18th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday STONE SOUR’s Meanwhile In Burbank… - April 18th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
BEHEMOTH’s Abyssus Abyssum Invocat - April 18th, 2011
BLUT AUS NORD’s 777-Sect(s) - April 18th, 2011
CRUACHAN’s Blood On The Black Robe - April 18th, 2011
LOUDBLAST’s Frozen Moments Between Life And Death - April 18th, 2011
PANZERCHRIST’s Regiment Ragnarok - April 18th, 2011
SEPTIC FLESH’s The Great Mass - April 18th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday
IN MOURNING’s The Weight Of Oceans - April 18th, 2012
VERJNUARMU’s Pimmeyvven Ruhtinas - April 18th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday NOUMENA’s Death Walks With Me - April 18th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday STREAM OF PASSION’s A War Of Our Own - April 18th, 2014

