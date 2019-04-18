Brave History April 18th, 2019 - STORM THORGERSON, BULLETBOYS, FOREINGER, DREAM THEATER, HEAVEN'S GATE, TREMONTI, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, TIAMAT, WHITESNAKE, EDGUY, STONE SOUR, And More!
April 18, 2019, an hour ago
R.I.P. legendary artist Storm Elvin Thorgerson (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, SCORPIONS): February 28th, 1944 – April 18th, 2013
Happy 59th Birthday Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS, KING KOBRA) - April 18th, 1960
Happy 58th Birthday Kelly Hansen (FOREIGNER, HURRICANE) - April 18th, 1961
Happy 56th Birthday Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME) - April 18th, 1963
Happy 55th Birthday Bonny Bilski (HEAVEN’S GATE) - April 18th, 1964
Happy 45th Birthday Mark Thomas Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE, CREED) - April 18th, 1974
Happy 24th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Live Bites - April 18th, 1995
Happy 19th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Stronger Than Death - April 18th, 2000
Happy 11th Birthday TIAMAT's Amanethes - April 18th, 2000
Happy 11th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Good To Be Bad - April 18th, 2008
Happy 5th Birthday EDGUY’s Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown - April 18th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday STONE SOUR’s Meanwhile In Burbank… - April 18th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
BEHEMOTH’s Abyssus Abyssum Invocat - April 18th, 2011
BLUT AUS NORD’s 777-Sect(s) - April 18th, 2011
CRUACHAN’s Blood On The Black Robe - April 18th, 2011
LOUDBLAST’s Frozen Moments Between Life And Death - April 18th, 2011
PANZERCHRIST’s Regiment Ragnarok - April 18th, 2011
SEPTIC FLESH’s The Great Mass - April 18th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday
IN MOURNING’s The Weight Of Oceans - April 18th, 2012
VERJNUARMU’s Pimmeyvven Ruhtinas - April 18th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday NOUMENA’s Death Walks With Me - April 18th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday STREAM OF PASSION’s A War Of Our Own - April 18th, 2014