Brave History April 18th, 2020 - STORM THORGERSON, BULLETBOYS, FOREINGER, DREAM THEATER, HEAVEN'S GATE, TREMONTI, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, TIAMAT, WHITESNAKE, EDGUY, STONE SOUR, And More!
April 18, 2020, 29 minutes ago
R.I.P. legendary artist Storm Elvin Thorgerson (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, SCORPIONS): February 28th, 1944 – April 18th, 2013
Happy 60th Birthday Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS, KING KOBRA) - April 18th, 1960
Happy 59th Birthday Kelly Hansen (FOREIGNER, HURRICANE) - April 18th, 1961
Happy 57th Birthday Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME) - April 18th, 1963
Happy 56th Birthday Bonny Bilski (HEAVEN’S GATE) - April 18th, 1964
Happy 46th Birthday Mark Thomas Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE, CREED) - April 18th, 1974
Happy 25th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Live Bites - April 18th, 1995
Happy 20th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Stronger Than Death - April 18th, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday TIAMAT's Amanethes - April 18th, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Good To Be Bad - April 18th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday EDGUY’s Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown - April 18th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday STONE SOUR’s Meanwhile In Burbank… - April 18th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (April 18th, 2011)
BEHEMOTH’s Abyssus Abyssum Invocat
BLUT AUS NORD’s 777-Sect(s)
CRUACHAN’s Blood On The Black Robe
LOUDBLAST’s Frozen Moments Between Life And Death
PANZERCHRIST’s Regiment Ragnarok
SEPTIC FLESH’s The Great Mass
Happy 8th Birthday (April 18th, 2012)
IN MOURNING’s The Weight Of Oceans
VERJNUARMU’s Pimmeyvven Ruhtinas
Happy 7th Birthday NOUMENA’s Death Walks With Me - April 18th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday STREAM OF PASSION’s A War Of Our Own - April 18th, 2014