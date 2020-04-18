Brave History April 18th, 2020 - STORM THORGERSON, BULLETBOYS, FOREINGER, DREAM THEATER, HEAVEN'S GATE, TREMONTI, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, TIAMAT, WHITESNAKE, EDGUY, STONE SOUR, And More!

R.I.P. legendary artist Storm Elvin Thorgerson (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, SCORPIONS): February 28th, 1944 – April 18th, 2013



Happy 60th Birthday Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS, KING KOBRA) - April 18th, 1960



Happy 59th Birthday Kelly Hansen (FOREIGNER, HURRICANE) - April 18th, 1961



Happy 57th Birthday Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME) - April 18th, 1963



Happy 56th Birthday Bonny Bilski (HEAVEN’S GATE) - April 18th, 1964



Happy 46th Birthday Mark Thomas Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE, CREED) - April 18th, 1974



Happy 25th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Live Bites - April 18th, 1995



Happy 20th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Stronger Than Death - April 18th, 2000



Happy 12th Birthday TIAMAT's Amanethes - April 18th, 2000



Happy 12th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Good To Be Bad - April 18th, 2008



Happy 6th Birthday EDGUY’s Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown - April 18th, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday STONE SOUR’s Meanwhile In Burbank… - April 18th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (April 18th, 2011)

BEHEMOTH’s Abyssus Abyssum Invocat

BLUT AUS NORD’s 777-Sect(s)

CRUACHAN’s Blood On The Black Robe

LOUDBLAST’s Frozen Moments Between Life And Death

PANZERCHRIST’s Regiment Ragnarok

SEPTIC FLESH’s The Great Mass

Happy 8th Birthday (April 18th, 2012)

IN MOURNING’s The Weight Of Oceans

VERJNUARMU’s Pimmeyvven Ruhtinas

Happy 7th Birthday NOUMENA’s Death Walks With Me - April 18th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday STREAM OF PASSION’s A War Of Our Own - April 18th, 2014