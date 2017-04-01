Brave History April 1st, 2017 - ALDO NOVA, VOLBEAT, DEATH, SMALL FACES, ABSCESS, KRONOS, DISMEMBER, ORIGIN, SEPTICFLESH, THE SWORD, AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE, LACUNA COIL, STEEL PANTHER, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday ALDO NOVA’s Aldo Nova – April 1st, 1982



Happy 42nd Birthday Michael Poulsen (VOLBEAT) - April 1st, 1975



Happy 43rd Birthday Richard Christy (CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED, ICED EARTH, DEATH) - April 1st, 1974



R.I.P. Ronnie Lane (SMALL FACES, THE FACES) - April 1st, 1946 - June 4th, 1997

Ronnie Lane died on June 4th, 1997 after a 20 year battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 51. Lane played on hits like “Itchycoo Park” and “Stay With Me”.



Happy 10th Birthday ABSCESS' Horrorhammer - April 1st, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday KRONOS’ The Hellenic Terror – April 1st, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday DISMEMBER's Dismember - April 1st, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday ORIGIN's Antithesis - April 1st, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday SEPTICFLESH's Communion - April 1st, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday THE SWORD's Gods Of The Earth - April 1st, 2008



Happy 3rd Birthday AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE’s Triple Brutal – April 1st, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Broken Crown Halo – April 1st, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s All You Can Eat – April 1st, 2014



More releases:

Happy 6th Birthday

ILLDISPOSED’s There Is Light (But It’s Not For Me) – April 1st, 2011

SALTATIO MORTIS’ Wild And Free (DVD) – April 1st, 2011

SONS OF SEASONS Magnisphyricon – April 1st, 2011

SYMFONIA’s In Paradisum – April 1st, 2011