Brave History April 1st, 2017 - ALDO NOVA, VOLBEAT, DEATH, SMALL FACES, ABSCESS, KRONOS, DISMEMBER, ORIGIN, SEPTICFLESH, THE SWORD, AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE, LACUNA COIL, STEEL PANTHER, And More!
April 1, 2017, 16 minutes ago
Happy 35th Birthday ALDO NOVA’s Aldo Nova – April 1st, 1982
Happy 42nd Birthday Michael Poulsen (VOLBEAT) - April 1st, 1975
Happy 43rd Birthday Richard Christy (CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED, ICED EARTH, DEATH) - April 1st, 1974
R.I.P. Ronnie Lane (SMALL FACES, THE FACES) - April 1st, 1946 - June 4th, 1997
Ronnie Lane died on June 4th, 1997 after a 20 year battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 51. Lane played on hits like “Itchycoo Park” and “Stay With Me”.
Happy 10th Birthday ABSCESS' Horrorhammer - April 1st, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday KRONOS’ The Hellenic Terror – April 1st, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday DISMEMBER's Dismember - April 1st, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday ORIGIN's Antithesis - April 1st, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday SEPTICFLESH's Communion - April 1st, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday THE SWORD's Gods Of The Earth - April 1st, 2008
Happy 3rd Birthday AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE’s Triple Brutal – April 1st, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Broken Crown Halo – April 1st, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s All You Can Eat – April 1st, 2014
More releases:
Happy 6th Birthday
ILLDISPOSED’s There Is Light (But It’s Not For Me) – April 1st, 2011
SALTATIO MORTIS’ Wild And Free (DVD) – April 1st, 2011
SONS OF SEASONS Magnisphyricon – April 1st, 2011
SYMFONIA’s In Paradisum – April 1st, 2011