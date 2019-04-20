Brave History April 20th, 2019 - AEROSMITH, MIKE PORTNOY, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, SMALL FACES, KROKUS, GIRLSCHOOL, ANTHRAX, FEAR FACTORY, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, RATT, ENSIFERUM, FREEDOM CALL, VOMITORY, LACUNA COIL, SAXON, And More!
April 20, 2019, 5 minutes ago
Happy 26th Birthday AEROSMITH's Get A Grip - April 20th, 1993
Happy 52nd Birthday Mike Portnoy (THE WINERY DOGS, ADRENALIN MOB, DREAM THEATER) - April 20th, 1967
Happy 71st Birthday Craig Frost (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, BOB SEGER'S SILVER BULLET BAND) April 20th, 1948
Happy 45th Birthday Jocke Berg (HARDCORE SUPERSTAR) – April 20th, 1974
R.I.P. Stephen Peter "Steve" Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE): January 30th, 1947 – April 20th, 1991
R.I.P. Tommy Kiefer (KROKUS): April 20th, 1952 - December 24th, 1986
Happy 38th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Hit And Run - April 20th, 1981
Happy 15th Birthday ANTHRAX’s Music Of Mass Destruction - April 20th, 2004
Happy 15th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s Archetype - April 20th, 2004
Happy 15th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Hangover Music Vol. VI - April 20th, 2004
Happy 9th Birthday RATT’s Infestation - April 20th, 2010
Happy 12th Birthday ENSIFERUM's Victory Songs - April 20th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday FREEDOM CALL's Dimensions - April 20th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday VOMITORY's Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize - April 20th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday LACUNA COIL's Shallow Life - April 20th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday MEKONG DELTA’s Intersections – April 20th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday ORDEN OGAN’s To The End – April 20th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday RUNNING WILD’s Shadowmaker – April 20th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday SAXON’s Heavy Metal Thunder – Live – Eagles Over Wacken – April 20th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday UNLEASHED’s Odalheim – April 20th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday SHINING’s IX / Everyone, Everything, Everywhere, Ends – April 20th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
EARTH CRISIS' To The Death - April 20th, 2009
HACRIDE's Lazarus - April 20th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday THE FORESHADOWING’s Second World – April 20th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday DRUDKH’s A Furrow Cut Short – April 20th, 2015