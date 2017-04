Brave History April 23rd, 2017 - DEATH ANGEL, SIN CITY SINNERS, SOUL DOCTOR, CARCASS, BADFINGER, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, DEF LEPPARD, ROLLING STONES, DOKKEN, RHAPSODY, AFTER FOREVER, KALMAH, ARJEN LUCASSEN, And More!

April 23, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 30th Birthday DEATH ANGEL's The Ultra-Violence - April 23rd, 1987



Happy 50th Birthday Brent Muscat (SIN CITY SINNERS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - April 23rd, 1967



Happy 51st Birthday J.D. (SOUL DOCTOR) – April 23rd, 1966



Happy 47th Birthday Kenneth (Ken) Owen (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - April 23rd, 1970

Happy 42nd Birthday Peter Ham (BADFINGER) – April 23rd, 1975



Happy 39th Birthday Lorentz Aspen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - April 23rd, 1978



Happy 46th Birthday Mike Riggs (SCUM OF THE EARTH, ROB ZOMBIE) - April 23rd, 1971



R.I.P. Stephen (Steve) Maynard Clark (DEF LEPPARD) - April 23rd, 1960 – January 8th, 1991



R.I.P. Johnny Thunders (John Anthony Genzale, Jr; NEW YORK DOLLS): July 15th, 1952 – April 23rd, 1991



Happy 35th Birthday THE ROLLING STONES’ Sticky Fingers - April 23rd, 1971



Happy 15th Birthday DOKKEN’s Long Way Home - April 23rd, 2002



Happy 15th Birthday RHASPODY’s Power Of The Dragonflame – April 23rd, 2002



Happy 10th Birthday AFTER FOREVER's After Forever - April 23rd, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday KALMAH's For The Revolution - April 23rd, 2008



Happy 5th Birthday ARJEN LUCASSEN’s Lost In The New Real – April 23rd, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday PARADISE LOST’s Tragic Idol – April 23rd, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday ROB ZOMBIE’s Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor - April 23rd, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE WITH GEOFF TATE’s Frequency Unknown – April 23rd, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday WINGER’s Better Days Comin' - April 23rd, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday ROOT’s Daemon Viam Invenient - April 23rd, 2007

Happy 6th Birthday SYBREED’s Challenger (EP) – April 23rd, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday

AMPLIFIER’s Echo Stree – April 23rd, 2013

KALEDON’s Altor: The King’s Blacksmith – April 23rd, 2013