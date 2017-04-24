Brave History April 24th, 2017 - NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, AUTOPSY, KINGDOM COME, MALEVOLENT CREATION, L.A. GUNS, DIMMU BORGIR, MARDUK, GOD DETHRONED, TRIXTER, PRONG, STORM CORROSION
April 24, 2017, 32 minutes ago
Happy 63rd Birthday Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954
Happy 54th Birthday William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963
Happy 54th Birthday Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963
Happy 28th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989
Happy 28th Birthday AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989
Happy 28th Birthday KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989
Happy 26th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th 1991
Happy 16th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - Apr 24th 2001
Happy 10th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday PRONG’s Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday STORM CORROSION’s Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God - April 24th, 2007
DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below - April 24th, 2007
MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes - April 24th, 2007
SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed - April 24th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday
WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation - April 24th, 2009
POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast - April 24th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday
EARTHEN GRAVE - Earthen Grave - April 24th, 2012
VESPERIAN SORROW - Stormwinds Of Ages - April 24th, 2012
VORKREIST - Sigil Whore Christ - April 24th, 2012
WAR OF AGES - Return To Life - April 24th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday
ATROCITY - Okkult - April 24th, 2013
DREAMTALE - World Changed Forever - April 24th, 2013
NIGHTRAGE - The Puritan - April 24th, 2013
UNLEASHED - Dawn Of The Nine - April 24th, 2013
(Jack Blades photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)