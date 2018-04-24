Brave History April 24th, 2018 - NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, AUTOPSY, KINGDOM COME, MALEVOLENT CREATION, L.A. GUNS, DIMMU BORGIR, MARDUK, GOD DETHRONED, TRIXTER, PRONG
April 24, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 64thrd Birthday Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954
Happy 55th Birthday William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963
Happy 55th Birthday Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963
Happy 29th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989
Happy 29th Birthday AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989
Happy 29th Birthday KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989
Happy 27th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th 1991
Happy 17th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - Apr 24th 2001
Happy 11th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday PRONG’s Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday STORM CORROSION’s Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God - April 24th, 2007
DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below - April 24th, 2007
MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes - April 24th, 2007
SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed - April 24th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday
WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation - April 24th, 2009
POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast - April 24th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday
EARTHEN GRAVE - Earthen Grave - April 24th, 2012
VESPERIAN SORROW - Stormwinds Of Ages - April 24th, 2012
VORKREIST - Sigil Whore Christ - April 24th, 2012
WAR OF AGES - Return To Life - April 24th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday
ATROCITY - Okkult - April 24th, 2013
DREAMTALE - World Changed Forever - April 24th, 2013
NIGHTRAGE - The Puritan - April 24th, 2013
UNLEASHED - Dawn Of The Nine - April 24th, 2013
(Jack Blades photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)