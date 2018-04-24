Brave History April 24th, 2018 - NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, AUTOPSY, KINGDOM COME, MALEVOLENT CREATION, L.A. GUNS, DIMMU BORGIR, MARDUK, GOD DETHRONED, TRIXTER, PRONG

Happy 64thrd Birthday Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954



Happy 55th Birthday William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963



Happy 55th Birthday Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963



Happy 29th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989



Happy 29th Birthday AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989



Happy 29th Birthday KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989



Happy 27th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th 1991



Happy 17th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - Apr 24th 2001



Happy 11th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday PRONG’s Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday STORM CORROSION’s Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday

AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God - April 24th, 2007

DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below - April 24th, 2007

MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes - April 24th, 2007

SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed - April 24th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday

WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation - April 24th, 2009

POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast - April 24th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday

EARTHEN GRAVE - Earthen Grave - April 24th, 2012

VESPERIAN SORROW - Stormwinds Of Ages - April 24th, 2012

VORKREIST - Sigil Whore Christ - April 24th, 2012

WAR OF AGES - Return To Life - April 24th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday

ATROCITY - Okkult - April 24th, 2013

DREAMTALE - World Changed Forever - April 24th, 2013

NIGHTRAGE - The Puritan - April 24th, 2013

UNLEASHED - Dawn Of The Nine - April 24th, 2013

(Jack Blades photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)