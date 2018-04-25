Brave History April 25th, 2018 - EXODUS, MARILLION, BLACK SABBATH, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!

April 25, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities exodus marillion black sabbath krokus blue murder venom napalm death def leppard warrel dane

Brave History April 25th, 2018 - EXODUS, MARILLION, BLACK SABBATH, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002

Happy 60th Birthday Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958

Happy 63rd Birthday David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955

Happy 38th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980

Happy 35th Birthday KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983

Happy 33rd Birthday EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985

Happy 29th Birthday BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989

Happy 18th Birthday VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000

Happy 13th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005

Happy 10th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008

Happy 4th Birthday HELSTAR’s This Wicked Nest – April 25th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
BLOODBATH - Bloodbath Over Bloodstock - April 25th, 2011
GALLHAMMER - The End - April 25th, 2011
SKINDRED - Union Black - April 25th, 2011
NEGURA BUNGET - Poarta De Dincolo - April 25th, 2011
YGGDRASIL - Irrbloss - April 25th, 2011
WOLF - Legions Of Bastards - April 25th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday
ARKONA - Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW - The Beauty Of Destruction - April 25th, 2014
MEKONG DELTA - In A Mirror Darkly - April 25th, 2014

Featured Audio

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

Featured Video

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

Latest Reviews