Brave History April 25th, 2018 - EXODUS, MARILLION, BLACK SABBATH, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!
April 25, 2018, an hour ago
R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002
Happy 60th Birthday Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958
Happy 63rd Birthday David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955
Happy 38th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980
Happy 35th Birthday KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983
Happy 33rd Birthday EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985
Happy 29th Birthday BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989
Happy 18th Birthday VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000
Happy 13th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008
Happy 4th Birthday HELSTAR’s This Wicked Nest – April 25th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
BLOODBATH - Bloodbath Over Bloodstock - April 25th, 2011
GALLHAMMER - The End - April 25th, 2011
SKINDRED - Union Black - April 25th, 2011
NEGURA BUNGET - Poarta De Dincolo - April 25th, 2011
YGGDRASIL - Irrbloss - April 25th, 2011
WOLF - Legions Of Bastards - April 25th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
ARKONA - Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW - The Beauty Of Destruction - April 25th, 2014
MEKONG DELTA - In A Mirror Darkly - April 25th, 2014