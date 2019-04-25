Brave History April 25th, 2019 - EXODUS, MARILLION, BLACK SABBATH, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!

April 25, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities exodus marillion black sabbath krokus blue murder venom napalm death def leppard warrel dane

Brave History April 25th, 2019 - EXODUS, MARILLION, BLACK SABBATH, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002

Happy 61st Birthday Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958

Happy 64th Birthday David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955

Happy 39th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980

Happy 36th Birthday KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983

Happy 34th Birthday EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985

Happy 30th Birthday BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989

Happy 19th Birthday VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000

Happy 14th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008

Happy 5th Birthday HELSTAR’s This Wicked Nest – April 25th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
BLOODBATH - Bloodbath Over Bloodstock - April 25th, 2011
GALLHAMMER - The End - April 25th, 2011
SKINDRED - Union Black - April 25th, 2011
NEGURA BUNGET - Poarta De Dincolo - April 25th, 2011
YGGDRASIL - Irrbloss - April 25th, 2011
WOLF - Legions Of Bastards - April 25th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday
ARKONA - Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW - The Beauty Of Destruction - April 25th, 2014
MEKONG DELTA - In A Mirror Darkly - April 25th, 2014



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

BLACK DAWN Launch “Help Me” Video

BLACK DAWN Launch “Help Me” Video

Latest Reviews