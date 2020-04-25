Brave History April 25th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, EXODUS, MARILLION, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980



R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002



Happy 62nd Birthday Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958



Happy 65th Birthday David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955



Happy 37th Birthday KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983



Happy 35th Birthday EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985



Happy 31st Birthday BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989



Happy 20th Birthday VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000



Happy 15th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005



Happy 12th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008



Happy 6th Birthday HELSTAR’s This Wicked Nest – April 25th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (April 25th, 2011)

BLOODBATH - Bloodbath Over Bloodstock

GALLHAMMER - The End

SKINDRED - Union Black

NEGURA BUNGET - Poarta De Dincolo

YGGDRASIL - Irrbloss

WOLF - Legions Of Bastards

Happy 6th Birthday (April 25th, 2014)

ARKONA - Yav - April 25th, 2014

DEVIL YOU KNOW - The Beauty Of Destruction

MEKONG DELTA - In A Mirror Darkly