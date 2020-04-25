Brave History April 25th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, EXODUS, MARILLION, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!

April 25, 2020, 15 minutes ago

Happy 40th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002

Happy 62nd Birthday Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958

Happy 65th Birthday David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955

Happy 37th Birthday KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983

Happy 35th Birthday EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985

Happy 31st Birthday BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989

Happy 20th Birthday VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000

Happy 15th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005

Happy 12th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday HELSTAR’s This Wicked Nest – April 25th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (April 25th, 2011)
BLOODBATH - Bloodbath Over Bloodstock 
GALLHAMMER - The End 
SKINDRED - Union Black 
NEGURA BUNGET - Poarta De Dincolo 
YGGDRASIL - Irrbloss
WOLF - Legions Of Bastards 

Happy 6th Birthday (April 25th, 2014)
ARKONA - Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW - The Beauty Of Destruction
MEKONG DELTA - In A Mirror Darkly 



NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

