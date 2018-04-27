Brave History April 27th, 2018 - ACE FREHLEY, NOCTURNAL RITES, ARCH ENEMY, KITTIE, TNT, VINCE NEIL, IMMORTAL, OSI, DROWNING POOL, POISONBLACK, ULVER, HUNTRESS, MOONSPELL, And More!

Happy 67th Birthday ACE FREHLEY (KISS) - April 27th, 1951



Happy 48th Birthday Mattias Bernhardsson (NOCTURNAL RITES) - April 27th, 1969



Happy 45th Birthday Charles Petter Andreason (Sharlee D’Angelo) (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS) - April 27th, 1973



Happy 34th Birthday Tara McLeod (KITTIE) - April 27th, 1984



R.I.P. Dag Stokke (TNT): April 1st, 1967 – April 27th, 2011



Happy 25th Birthday VINCE NEIL's Exposed - April 27th, 1993



Happy 18th Birthday IMMORTAL's Damned In Black - April 27th, 2000



Happy 9th Birthday OSI's Blood - April 27th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday DROWNING POOL’s Drowning Pool – April 27th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Drive - April 27th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday ULVER’s Wars Of The Roses - April 27th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday HUNTRESS’ Spell Eater - April 27th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Alpha Noir / Omega White - April 27th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday SAINT VITUS’ Lillie: F-65 - April 27th, 2012



Happy 3rd Birthday RAVEN’s ExtermiNation – April 27th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday INVERACITY's Extermination Of Millions - April 27th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday

BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grand Feast For Vultures - April 27th, 2009

NADJA's When I See The Sun Always Shines On TV - April 27th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday

MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s The Violence Beneath – April 27th, 2010

TWILIGHT’s Monument To Time End – April 27th, 2010

Happy 6th Brithday

AT VANCE’s Facing Your Enemy – April 27th, 2012

BEFORE THE DAWN’s Rise Of The Phoenix – April 27th, 2012

CATAMENIA’s The Rewritten Chapters – April 27th, 2012

CRYSTAL VIPER’s Crimen Excepta – April 27th, 2012