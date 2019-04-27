Brave History April 27th, 2019 - ACE FREHLEY, NOCTURNAL RITES, ARCH ENEMY, KITTIE, TNT, VINCE NEIL, IMMORTAL, OSI, DROWNING POOL, POISONBLACK, ULVER, HUNTRESS, MOONSPELL, And More!

Happy 68th Birthday ACE FREHLEY (KISS) - April 27th, 1951



Happy 49th Birthday Mattias Bernhardsson (NOCTURNAL RITES) - April 27th, 1969



Happy 46th Birthday Charles Petter Andreason (Sharlee D’Angelo) (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS) - April 27th, 1973



Happy 35th Birthday Tara McLeod (KITTIE) - April 27th, 1984



R.I.P. Dag Stokke (TNT): April 1st, 1967 – April 27th, 2011



Happy 26th Birthday VINCE NEIL's Exposed - April 27th, 1993



Happy 19th Birthday IMMORTAL's Damned In Black - April 27th, 2000



Happy 10th Birthday OSI's Blood - April 27th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday DROWNING POOL’s Drowning Pool – April 27th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Drive - April 27th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday ULVER’s Wars Of The Roses - April 27th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday HUNTRESS’ Spell Eater - April 27th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Alpha Noir / Omega White - April 27th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday SAINT VITUS’ Lillie: F-65 - April 27th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday RAVEN’s ExtermiNation – April 27th, 2015



Happy 1st Birthday ANTHRAX’s Kings Among Scotland (live album) – April 27th, 2018



Happy 1st Birthday KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Prevail II – April 27th, 2018



Happy 1st Birthday LEE AARON’s Diamond Baby Blues – April 27th, 2018



Happy 1st Birthday RIOT V’s Armor Of Light – April 27th, 2018



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday INVERACITY's Extermination Of Millions - April 27th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday

BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grand Feast For Vultures - April 27th, 2009

NADJA's When I See The Sun Always Shines On TV - April 27th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday

MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s The Violence Beneath – April 27th, 2010

TWILIGHT’s Monument To Time End – April 27th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday

AT VANCE’s Facing Your Enemy – April 27th, 2012

BEFORE THE DAWN’s Rise Of The Phoenix – April 27th, 2012

CATAMENIA’s The Rewritten Chapters – April 27th, 2012

CRYSTAL VIPER’s Crimen Excepta – April 27th, 2012

Happy 1st Birthday

THE ARMED’s Only Love – April 27th, 2018

AURA NOIR’s Aura Noire – April 27th, 2018

BLITZKRIEG’s Judge Not – April 27th, 2018

BLOOD TSUNAMI’s Grave Condition – April 27th, 2018

CRUACHAN’s Nine Years Of Blood – April 27th, 2018

DYLAN CARLSON’s Conquistador – April 27th, 2018

GODSMACK’s When Legends Rise – April 27th, 2018

INGESTED’s The Level Above Human – April 27th, 2018

POWER TRIP’s Opening Fire: 2008-2014 (compilation) – April 27th, 2018

SKINDRED’s Big Tings – April 27th, 2018

TOMORROW’S EVE’s Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros – April 27th, 2018