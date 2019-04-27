Brave History April 27th, 2019 - ACE FREHLEY, NOCTURNAL RITES, ARCH ENEMY, KITTIE, TNT, VINCE NEIL, IMMORTAL, OSI, DROWNING POOL, POISONBLACK, ULVER, HUNTRESS, MOONSPELL, And More!
April 27, 2019, 13 minutes ago
Happy 68th Birthday ACE FREHLEY (KISS) - April 27th, 1951
Happy 49th Birthday Mattias Bernhardsson (NOCTURNAL RITES) - April 27th, 1969
Happy 46th Birthday Charles Petter Andreason (Sharlee D’Angelo) (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS) - April 27th, 1973
Happy 35th Birthday Tara McLeod (KITTIE) - April 27th, 1984
R.I.P. Dag Stokke (TNT): April 1st, 1967 – April 27th, 2011
Happy 26th Birthday VINCE NEIL's Exposed - April 27th, 1993
Happy 19th Birthday IMMORTAL's Damned In Black - April 27th, 2000
Happy 10th Birthday OSI's Blood - April 27th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday DROWNING POOL’s Drowning Pool – April 27th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Drive - April 27th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday ULVER’s Wars Of The Roses - April 27th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday HUNTRESS’ Spell Eater - April 27th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Alpha Noir / Omega White - April 27th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday SAINT VITUS’ Lillie: F-65 - April 27th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday RAVEN’s ExtermiNation – April 27th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday ANTHRAX’s Kings Among Scotland (live album) – April 27th, 2018
Happy 1st Birthday KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Prevail II – April 27th, 2018
Happy 1st Birthday LEE AARON’s Diamond Baby Blues – April 27th, 2018
Happy 1st Birthday RIOT V’s Armor Of Light – April 27th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday INVERACITY's Extermination Of Millions - April 27th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday
BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grand Feast For Vultures - April 27th, 2009
NADJA's When I See The Sun Always Shines On TV - April 27th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s The Violence Beneath – April 27th, 2010
TWILIGHT’s Monument To Time End – April 27th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday
AT VANCE’s Facing Your Enemy – April 27th, 2012
BEFORE THE DAWN’s Rise Of The Phoenix – April 27th, 2012
CATAMENIA’s The Rewritten Chapters – April 27th, 2012
CRYSTAL VIPER’s Crimen Excepta – April 27th, 2012
Happy 1st Birthday
THE ARMED’s Only Love – April 27th, 2018
AURA NOIR’s Aura Noire – April 27th, 2018
BLITZKRIEG’s Judge Not – April 27th, 2018
BLOOD TSUNAMI’s Grave Condition – April 27th, 2018
CRUACHAN’s Nine Years Of Blood – April 27th, 2018
DYLAN CARLSON’s Conquistador – April 27th, 2018
GODSMACK’s When Legends Rise – April 27th, 2018
INGESTED’s The Level Above Human – April 27th, 2018
POWER TRIP’s Opening Fire: 2008-2014 (compilation) – April 27th, 2018
SKINDRED’s Big Tings – April 27th, 2018
TOMORROW’S EVE’s Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros – April 27th, 2018