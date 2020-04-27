Brave History April 27th, 2020 - ACE FREHLEY, NOCTURNAL RITES, ARCH ENEMY, KITTIE, TNT, VINCE NEIL, IMMORTAL, OSI, DROWNING POOL, POISONBLACK, ULVER, HUNTRESS, MOONSPELL, And More!
April 27, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 69th Birthday ACE FREHLEY (KISS) - April 27th, 1951
Happy 50th Birthday Mattias Bernhardsson (NOCTURNAL RITES) - April 27th, 1969
Happy 47th Birthday Charles Petter Andreason (Sharlee D’Angelo) (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS) - April 27th, 1973
Happy 36th Birthday Tara McLeod (KITTIE) - April 27th, 1984
R.I.P. Dag Stokke (TNT): April 1st, 1967 – April 27th, 2011
Happy 27th Birthday VINCE NEIL's Exposed - April 27th, 1993
Happy 20th Birthday IMMORTAL's Damned In Black - April 27th, 2000
Happy 11th Birthday OSI's Blood - April 27th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday DROWNING POOL’s Drowning Pool – April 27th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Drive - April 27th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday ULVER’s Wars Of The Roses - April 27th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday HUNTRESS’ Spell Eater - April 27th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Alpha Noir / Omega White - April 27th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday SAINT VITUS’ Lillie: F-65 - April 27th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday RAVEN’s ExtermiNation – April 27th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday ANTHRAX’s Kings Among Scotland (live album) – April 27th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Prevail II – April 27th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday LEE AARON’s Diamond Baby Blues – April 27th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday RIOT V’s Armor Of Light – April 27th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday INVERACITY's Extermination Of Millions - April 27th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday (April 27th, 2009)
BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grand Feast For Vultures
NADJA's When I See The Sun Always Shines On TV
Happy 10th Birthday (April 27th, 2010)
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s The Violence Beneath
TWILIGHT’s Monument To Time End
Happy 8th Birthday (April 27th, 2012)
AT VANCE’s Facing Your Enemy – April 27th, 2012
BEFORE THE DAWN’s Rise Of The Phoenix – April 27th, 2012
CATAMENIA’s The Rewritten Chapters – April 27th, 2012
CRYSTAL VIPER’s Crimen Excepta – April 27th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday (April 27th, 2018)
THE ARMED’s Only Love – April 27th, 2018
AURA NOIR’s Aura Noire – April 27th, 2018
BLITZKRIEG’s Judge Not – April 27th, 2018
BLOOD TSUNAMI’s Grave Condition – April 27th, 2018
CRUACHAN’s Nine Years Of Blood – April 27th, 2018
DYLAN CARLSON’s Conquistador – April 27th, 2018
GODSMACK’s When Legends Rise – April 27th, 2018
INGESTED’s The Level Above Human – April 27th, 2018
POWER TRIP’s Opening Fire: 2008-2014 (compilation) – April 27th, 2018
SKINDRED’s Big Tings – April 27th, 2018
TOMORROW’S EVE’s Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros – April 27th, 2018