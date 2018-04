Brave History April 3rd, 2018 - SEBASTIAN BACH, SAVATAGE, AYREON, NIGHTRAGE, OMNIUM GATHERUM, SHADOWS FALL, STATIC-X, VIRGIN BLACK, VITAL REMAINS, CHEVELLE, HIGH ON FIRE, DIR EN GREY, And HALESTORM!

Happy 50th Birthday Sebastian "Bach" Philip Bierk (ex-SKID ROW) - April 3rd, 1968



R.I.P. Christopher Michael Oliva (SAVATAGE) - April 3rd, 1963 - October 17th, 1993



Happy 58th Birthday Arjen Anthony Lucassen (AYREON, STAR ONE) - April 3rd, 1960



Happy 38th Birthday Anders Hammer (NIGHTRAGE) - April 3rd, 1980



Happy 11th Birthday OMNIUM GATHERUM's Stuck Here On Snakes Way - April 3rd, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday SHADOWS FALL's Threads Of Life - April 3rd, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday STATIC-X' Cannibal - April 3rd, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday VIRGIN BLACK's Requiem - Mezzo Forte - April 3rd, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday VITAL REMAINS' Icons Of Evil - April 3rd, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday CHEVELLE’s Vena Sera – April 3rd, 2007



Happy 6th Birthday HIGH ON FIRE’s De Vermis Mysteriis – April 3rd, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s The Unraveling (EP) – April 3rd, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday HALESTORM’s Into The Wild Life – April 3rd, 2015