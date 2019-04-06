Brave History April 6th, 2019 - U.D.O., DORO, GOTTHARD, SUFFOCATION, OPETH, PLASMATICS, ANDY JOHNS, TOOL, GWAR, W.A.S.P., CAULDRON, CODE, ACCEPT, EXUMER, And More!
April 6, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 67th Birthday singer Udo Dirkschneider (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - April 6th, 1952
Happy Birthday Johnny Dee (DORO) - April 6th, 1964
Happy 53rd Birthday guitarist Leo Leoni (GOTTHARD) - April 6th, 1966
Happy 49th Birthday Terrance Hobbs (SUFFOCATION) – April 6th, 1970
Happy 41st Birthday Martín Méndez (OPETH) - April 6th, 1978
R.I.P. Wendy Orlean Williams (aka Wendy O. Williams) (PLASMATICS ) - May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998
On April 6, 1998, Wendy O. Williams was found in a wooded area near her home, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was 48.
R.I.P. producer/engineer Jeremy Andrew "ANDY" JOHNS (May 20th, 1950 – April 7th, 2013) who worked on classic albums by LED ZEPPELIN, (Led Zeppelin II and all albums through to Physical Graffiti), THE ROLLING STONES, (Sticky Fingers, Exile On Main Street), VAN HALEN (For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge), CHICKENFOOT, CINDERELLA, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, KILLER DWARFS and many others. He was 61.
Happy 26th Birthday TOOL’s Undertow – April 6th, 1993
Happy 20th Birthday GWAR’s We Kill Everything - April 6th, 1999
Happy 15th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Neon God: Part 1 – The Rise - April 6th, 2004
Happy 10th Birthday CAULDRON's Chained To The Nite - April 6th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday CODE's Resplendent Grotesque - April 6th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday ACCEPT’s Stalingrad - April 6th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday EXUMER’s Fire & Damnation – April 6th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
ETHS’ III – April 6th, 2012
ILLDISPOSED’s The Best Of Illdisposed 2004 – 2011 – April 6th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday SKYFORGER’s Senprusija – April 6th, 2015