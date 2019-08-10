Brave History August 10th, 2019 - WINGER, JETHRO TULL, BLIND GUARDIAN, JEFF KOLLMAN, WHITE LION, MACHINE HEAD, DARK TRANQUILLITY, IHSAHN, CHTHONIC, BONDED BY BLOOD, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday WINGER's Winger - August 10th, 1988



Happy 72nd Birthday Ian Scott Anderson (JETHRO TULL) - August 10th, 1947



Happy 53rd Birthday Hans "Hansi" Jürgen Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN, DEMONS & WIZARDS) - August 10th, 1966



Happy 52nd Birthday JEFF KOLLMAN (BOMBASTIC MEATBATS, GLENN HUGHES, MOGG/WAY) - August 10th, 1967



Happy 30th Birthday WHITE LION's Big Game - August 10th, 1989



Happy 20th Birthday MACHINE HEAD's The Burning Red - August 10th, 1999



Happy 20th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Projector - August 10th, 1999



Happy 13th Birthday IHSAHN's The Adversary - August 10th, 2006



Happy 10th Birthday CHTHONIC's Mirror Of Retribution - August 10th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday BONDED BY BLOOD's Exiled To Earth - August 10th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Order Of The Black - August 10th, 2010



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

THE BINARY CODE’s Priest (EP) – August 10th, 2006

CRASH’s The Paragon Of Animals – August 10th, 2006