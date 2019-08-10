Brave History August 10th, 2019 - WINGER, JETHRO TULL, BLIND GUARDIAN, JEFF KOLLMAN, WHITE LION, MACHINE HEAD, DARK TRANQUILLITY, IHSAHN, CHTHONIC, BONDED BY BLOOD, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And More!
August 10, 2019, 30 minutes ago
Happy 31st Birthday WINGER's Winger - August 10th, 1988
Happy 72nd Birthday Ian Scott Anderson (JETHRO TULL) - August 10th, 1947
Happy 53rd Birthday Hans "Hansi" Jürgen Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN, DEMONS & WIZARDS) - August 10th, 1966
Happy 52nd Birthday JEFF KOLLMAN (BOMBASTIC MEATBATS, GLENN HUGHES, MOGG/WAY) - August 10th, 1967
Happy 30th Birthday WHITE LION's Big Game - August 10th, 1989
Happy 20th Birthday MACHINE HEAD's The Burning Red - August 10th, 1999
Happy 20th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Projector - August 10th, 1999
Happy 13th Birthday IHSAHN's The Adversary - August 10th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday CHTHONIC's Mirror Of Retribution - August 10th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday BONDED BY BLOOD's Exiled To Earth - August 10th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Order Of The Black - August 10th, 2010
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
THE BINARY CODE’s Priest (EP) – August 10th, 2006
CRASH’s The Paragon Of Animals – August 10th, 2006