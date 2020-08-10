Brave History August 10th, 2020 - WINGER, JETHRO TULL, BLIND GUARDIAN, JEFF KOLLMAN, WHITE LION, MACHINE HEAD, DARK TRANQUILLITY, IHSAHN, CHTHONIC, BONDED BY BLOOD, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And More!
August 10, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 32nd Birthday WINGER's Winger - August 10th, 1988
Happy 73rd Birthday Ian Scott Anderson (JETHRO TULL) - August 10th, 1947
Happy 54th Birthday Hans "Hansi" Jürgen Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN, DEMONS & WIZARDS) - August 10th, 1966
Happy 53rd Birthday JEFF KOLLMAN (BOMBASTIC MEATBATS, GLENN HUGHES, MOGG/WAY) - August 10th, 1967
Happy 31st Birthday WHITE LION's Big Game - August 10th, 1989
Happy 21st Birthday MACHINE HEAD's The Burning Red - August 10th, 1999
Happy 21st Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Projector - August 10th, 1999
Happy 14th Birthday IHSAHN's The Adversary - August 10th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday CHTHONIC's Mirror Of Retribution - August 10th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday BONDED BY BLOOD's Exiled To Earth - August 10th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Order Of The Black - August 10th, 2010
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
THE BINARY CODE’s Priest (EP) – August 10th, 2006
CRASH’s The Paragon Of Animals – August 10th, 2006