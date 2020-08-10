Brave History August 10th, 2020 - WINGER, JETHRO TULL, BLIND GUARDIAN, JEFF KOLLMAN, WHITE LION, MACHINE HEAD, DARK TRANQUILLITY, IHSAHN, CHTHONIC, BONDED BY BLOOD, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And More!

August 10, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 32nd Birthday WINGER's Winger - August 10th, 1988

Happy 73rd Birthday Ian Scott Anderson (JETHRO TULL) - August 10th, 1947

Happy 54th Birthday Hans "Hansi" Jürgen Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN, DEMONS & WIZARDS) - August 10th, 1966

Happy 53rd Birthday JEFF KOLLMAN (BOMBASTIC MEATBATS, GLENN HUGHES, MOGG/WAY) - August 10th, 1967

Happy 31st Birthday WHITE LION's Big Game - August 10th, 1989

Happy 21st Birthday MACHINE HEAD's The Burning Red - August 10th, 1999

Happy 21st Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Projector - August 10th, 1999 

Happy 14th Birthday IHSAHN's The Adversary - August 10th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday CHTHONIC's Mirror Of Retribution - August 10th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday BONDED BY BLOOD's Exiled To Earth - August 10th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Order Of The Black - August 10th, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday
THE BINARY CODE’s Priest (EP) – August 10th, 2006
CRASH’s The Paragon Of Animals – August 10th, 2006



