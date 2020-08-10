Brave History August 10th, 2020 - WINGER, JETHRO TULL, BLIND GUARDIAN, JEFF KOLLMAN, WHITE LION, MACHINE HEAD, DARK TRANQUILLITY, IHSAHN, CHTHONIC, BONDED BY BLOOD, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And More!

August 10, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 32nd Birthday WINGER's Winger - August 10th, 1988



Happy 73rd Birthday Ian Scott Anderson (JETHRO TULL) - August 10th, 1947



Happy 54th Birthday Hans "Hansi" Jürgen Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN, DEMONS & WIZARDS) - August 10th, 1966



Happy 53rd Birthday JEFF KOLLMAN (BOMBASTIC MEATBATS, GLENN HUGHES, MOGG/WAY) - August 10th, 1967



Happy 31st Birthday WHITE LION's Big Game - August 10th, 1989



Happy 21st Birthday MACHINE HEAD's The Burning Red - August 10th, 1999



Happy 21st Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Projector - August 10th, 1999



Happy 14th Birthday IHSAHN's The Adversary - August 10th, 2006



Happy 11th Birthday CHTHONIC's Mirror Of Retribution - August 10th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday BONDED BY BLOOD's Exiled To Earth - August 10th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Order Of The Black - August 10th, 2010



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

THE BINARY CODE’s Priest (EP) – August 10th, 2006

CRASH’s The Paragon Of Animals – August 10th, 2006