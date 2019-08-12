Brave History August 12th, 2019 - METALLICA, MARK KNOPFLER, HIRAX, KROKUS, TNT, MAJESTIC, WEDNESDAY 13, EXTREME, VADER, And UPON A BURNING BODY!
Happy 28th Birthday METALLICA's Metallica (The Black Album) - August 12th, 1991
Happy 70th Birthday Mark Knopfler (DIRE STRAITS) - August 12th, 1949
Happy 63rd Birthday Jorge Iacobellis (HIRAX) - August 12th, 1956
Happy 62nd Birthday Tommy Keiser (KROKUS) - August 12th, 1957
Happy 59th Birthday Morten "Morty Black" Skaget (TNT, JORN) - August 12th, 1960
Happy 54th Birthday Peter Espinoza (MAJESTIC) – August 12th, 1965
Happy 43rd Birthday Joseph Poole (WEDNESDAY 13, MURDERDOLLS) - August 12th, 1976
Happy 11th Birthday EXTREME’s Saudades De Rock – August 12th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday VADER’s Welcome To The Morbid Reich – August 12th, 2008
Happy 5th Birthday UPON A BURNING BODY’s The World Is My Enemy Now – August 12th, 2014