Brave History August 12th, 2020 - METALLICA, MARK KNOPFLER, HIRAX, KROKUS, TNT, MAJESTIC, WEDNESDAY 13, EXTREME, VADER, And UPON A BURNING BODY!

August 12, 2020, 29 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities metallica mark knopfler hirax krokus tnt majestic wednesday 13 extreme vader upon a burning body

Brave History August 12th, 2020 - METALLICA, MARK KNOPFLER, HIRAX, KROKUS, TNT, MAJESTIC, WEDNESDAY 13, EXTREME, VADER, And UPON A BURNING BODY!

Happy 29th Birthday METALLICA's Metallica (The Black Album) - August 12th, 1991

Happy 71st Birthday Mark Knopfler (DIRE STRAITS) - August 12th, 1949

Happy 64th Birthday Jorge Iacobellis (HIRAX) - August 12th, 1956 

Happy 63rd Birthday Tommy Keiser (KROKUS) - August 12th, 1957

Happy 60th Birthday Morten "Morty Black" Skaget (TNT, JORN) - August 12th, 1960

Happy 55th Birthday Peter Espinoza (MAJESTIC) – August 12th, 1965

Happy 44th Birthday Joseph Poole (WEDNESDAY 13, MURDERDOLLS) - August 12th, 1976

Happy 12th Birthday EXTREME’s Saudades De Rock – August 12th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday VADER’s Welcome To The Morbid Reich – August 12th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday UPON A BURNING BODY’s The World Is My Enemy Now – August 12th, 2014



Featured Audio

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews