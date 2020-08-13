Brave History August 13th, 2020 - TWISTED SISTER, DISSECTION, BANG TANGO, EUROPE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS, IRON MAIDEN, And CRYPTOPSY

Happy 33rd Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Love Is for Suckers - August 13th, 1987



R.I.P. Jon Andreas Nödtveidt (DISSECTION): June 28th, 1975 – August 13th, 2006

On August 13th, 2006, Jon Nödtveidt was found dead in his apartment in Hässelby (a suburb of Stockholm) by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a circle of lit candles.



Happy 57th Birthday Tigg Ketler (BANG TANGO) - August 13th, 1963





Happy 56th Birthday Ian Haugland (EUROPE) - August 13th, 1964



Happy 47th Birthday LYNYRD SKYNYRD's (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd) - August 13th, 1973



Happy 24th Birthday NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS' Neurotic Outsiders - August 13th, 1996

Neurotic Outsiders featured GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum, SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones and DURAN DURAN bassist John Taylor) release their self titled debut album.



Happy 11th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's The Final Frontier - August 13th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Cryptopsy – August 13th, 2012

