Brave History August 16th, 2018 - SAVATAGE, ROBERT JOHNSON, ELVIS PRESLEY, STOOGES, PANTERA, STRYPER, CHIMAIRA, REVOCATION, YOB, FLESHGOD APOCALPYSE, SOIL, And More!

August 16, 2018, 37 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities robert johnson elvis presley stooges pantera savatage stryper chimaira revocation yob fleshgod apocalypse soil

Brave History August 16th, 2018 - SAVATAGE, ROBERT JOHNSON, ELVIS PRESLEY, STOOGES, PANTERA, STRYPER, CHIMAIRA, REVOCATION, YOB, FLESHGOD APOCALPYSE, SOIL, And More!

Happy 24th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Handful Of Rain - August 16th, 1994

R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON (May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938)

R.I.P. ELVIS Aaron PRESLEY (January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977)

R.I.P. Scott Randolph Asheton (STOOGES) August 16th, 1949 – March 15th, 2014

Happy 33rd Birthday PANTERA’s I Am The Night - August 16th, 1985 

Happy 13th Birthday STRYPER's Reborn - August 16th, 2005

Happy 7th Birthday CHIMAIRA's The Age Of Hell - August 16th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday REVOCATION's Chaos Of Forms - August 16th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday YOB's Atma - August 16th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Labyrinth - August 16th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday SOIL’s Whole - August 16th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
ATTILA’s Outlawed – August 16th, 2011
ALL PIGS MUST DIE’s God Is War – August 16th, 2011
DIRGE WITHIN’s Absolution (EP) – August 16th, 2011
NIHM’s Trade Of Chains – August 16th, 2011



Featured Audio

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

Featured Video

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

Latest Reviews