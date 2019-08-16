Brave History August 16th, 2019 - SAVATAGE, ROBERT JOHNSON, ELVIS PRESLEY, STOOGES, PANTERA, STRYPER, CHIMAIRA, REVOCATION, YOB, FLESHGOD APOCALPYSE, SOIL, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Handful Of Rain - August 16th, 1994

R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON (May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938)

R.I.P. ELVIS Aaron PRESLEY (January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977)

R.I.P. Scott Randolph Asheton (STOOGES) August 16th, 1949 – March 15th, 2014

Happy 34th Birthday PANTERA’s I Am The Night - August 16th, 1985 

Happy 14th Birthday STRYPER's Reborn - August 16th, 2005

Happy 8th Birthday CHIMAIRA's The Age Of Hell - August 16th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday REVOCATION's Chaos Of Forms - August 16th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday YOB's Atma - August 16th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Labyrinth - August 16th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday SOIL’s Whole - August 16th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
ATTILA’s Outlawed – August 16th, 2011
ALL PIGS MUST DIE’s God Is War – August 16th, 2011
DIRGE WITHIN’s Absolution (EP) – August 16th, 2011
NIHM’s Trade Of Chains – August 16th, 2011



