Brave History August 16th, 2020 - SAVATAGE, ROBERT JOHNSON, ELVIS PRESLEY, STOOGES, PANTERA, STRYPER, CHIMAIRA, REVOCATION, YOB, FLESHGOD APOCALPYSE, SOIL, And More!
August 16, 2020, 28 minutes ago
Happy 26th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Handful Of Rain - August 16th, 1994
R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON (May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938)
R.I.P. ELVIS Aaron PRESLEY (January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977)
R.I.P. Scott Randolph Asheton (STOOGES) August 16th, 1949 – March 15th, 2014
Happy 35th Birthday PANTERA’s I Am The Night - August 16th, 1985
Happy 15th Birthday STRYPER's Reborn - August 16th, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday CHIMAIRA's The Age Of Hell - August 16th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday REVOCATION's Chaos Of Forms - August 16th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday YOB's Atma - August 16th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Labyrinth - August 16th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday SOIL’s Whole - August 16th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (August 16th, 2011)
ATTILA’s Outlawed
ALL PIGS MUST DIE’s God Is War
DIRGE WITHIN’s Absolution (EP)
NIHM’s Trade Of Chains