Brave History August 16th, 2020 - SAVATAGE, ROBERT JOHNSON, ELVIS PRESLEY, STOOGES, PANTERA, STRYPER, CHIMAIRA, REVOCATION, YOB, FLESHGOD APOCALPYSE, SOIL, And More!

Happy 26th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Handful Of Rain - August 16th, 1994



R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON (May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938)

R.I.P. ELVIS Aaron PRESLEY (January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977)



R.I.P. Scott Randolph Asheton (STOOGES) August 16th, 1949 – March 15th, 2014



Happy 35th Birthday PANTERA’s I Am The Night - August 16th, 1985



Happy 15th Birthday STRYPER's Reborn - August 16th, 2005



Happy 9th Birthday CHIMAIRA's The Age Of Hell - August 16th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday REVOCATION's Chaos Of Forms - August 16th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday YOB's Atma - August 16th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Labyrinth - August 16th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday SOIL’s Whole - August 16th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (August 16th, 2011)

ATTILA’s Outlawed

ALL PIGS MUST DIE’s God Is War

DIRGE WITHIN’s Absolution (EP)

NIHM’s Trade Of Chains