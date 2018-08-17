Brave History August 17th, 2018 - TYPE O NEGATIVE, TARJA, BOSTON, ERIC JOHNSON, GILBY CLARKE, THE BLACK CROWES, TRISTANIA, W.A.S.P., ELUVEITIE, And More!

August 17, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities tarja boston eric johnson gilby clarke the black crowes tristania w.a.s.p. type o negative eluveitie

Brave History August 17th, 2018 - TYPE O NEGATIVE, TARJA, BOSTON, ERIC JOHNSON, GILBY CLARKE, THE BLACK CROWES, TRISTANIA, W.A.S.P., ELUVEITIE, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday TYPE O NEGATIVE's Bloody Kisses - August 17th, 1993

Happy 41st Birthday TARJA Soile Susanna TURUNEN Cabuli (NIGHTWISH) August 17th, 1977

Happy 64th Birthday ERIC JOHNSON - August 17, 1954

Happy 56th Birthday GILBY CLARKE (GUNS N' ROSES): August 17th, 1962

Happy 53rd Birthday Steve Gorman (THE BLACK CROWES) - August 17th, 1965

Happy 40th Birthday Vibeke Stene (TRISTANIA) - August 17th, 1978

Happy 34th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s W.A.S.P. - August 17th, 1984

Happy 6th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s The Early Years – August 17th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
KNIGHTS OF THE ABYSS’ The Culling Of Wolves – August 17th, 2010
MISS MAY I’s Monument – August 17th, 2010



Featured Audio

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

Featured Video

MY HOLLOW Premiere "And Now We Fall"

MY HOLLOW Premiere "And Now We Fall"

Latest Reviews