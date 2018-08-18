Brave History August 18th, 2018 - BON JOVI, FOREIGNER, MAHOGANY RUSH, HELLOWEEN, SLAUGHTER, WHITESNAKE, OPETH, BURNT BY THE SUN, GOREAPHOBIA, GWAR, SATANIC WARFARE, And DRAGONFORCE!

Happy 32nd Birthday BON JOVI's Slippery When Wet - August 18th, 1986



Happy 68th Birthday Dennis Elliott (FOREIGNER) - August 18th, 1950



Happy 65th Birthday Jim Ayoub (MAHOGANY RUSH) - August 18th, 1953



Happy 54th Birthday Andreas "Andi" Deris (HELLOWEEN, PINK CREAM 69) - August 18th, 1964



Happy 51st Birthday Blas Elias Gomez (SLAUGHTER) - August 18th, 1967



Happy 50th Birthday Brian Tichy (WHITESNAKE, BILLY IDOL, FOREIGNER, OZZY OSBOURNE) – August 18th, 1968



Happy 20th Birthday OPETH's My Arms, Your Hearse - August 18th, 1998



Happy 9th Birthday BURNT BY THE SUN’s Heart Of Darkness – August 18th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday GOREAPHOBIA’s Mortal Repulsion – August 18th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday GWAR’s Lust In Space – August 18th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday SATANIC WARFARE’s Nachzeher – August 18th 2010



Happy 4th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Maximum Overload – August 18th, 2014

