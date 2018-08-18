Brave History August 18th, 2018 - BON JOVI, FOREIGNER, MAHOGANY RUSH, HELLOWEEN, SLAUGHTER, WHITESNAKE, OPETH, BURNT BY THE SUN, GOREAPHOBIA, GWAR, SATANIC WARFARE, And DRAGONFORCE!

August 18, 2018, 32 minutes ago

Happy 32nd Birthday BON JOVI's Slippery When Wet - August 18th, 1986

Happy 68th Birthday Dennis Elliott (FOREIGNER) - August 18th, 1950

Happy 65th Birthday Jim Ayoub (MAHOGANY RUSH) - August 18th, 1953

Happy 54th Birthday Andreas "Andi" Deris (HELLOWEEN, PINK CREAM 69) - August 18th, 1964

Happy 51st Birthday Blas Elias Gomez (SLAUGHTER) - August 18th, 1967

Happy 50th Birthday Brian Tichy (WHITESNAKE, BILLY IDOL, FOREIGNER, OZZY OSBOURNE) – August 18th, 1968

Happy 20th Birthday OPETH's My Arms, Your Hearse - August 18th, 1998

Happy 9th Birthday BURNT BY THE SUN’s Heart Of Darkness – August 18th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday GOREAPHOBIA’s Mortal Repulsion – August 18th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday GWAR’s Lust In Space – August 18th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday SATANIC WARFARE’s Nachzeher – August 18th 2010

Happy 4th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Maximum Overload – August 18th, 2014



POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

MY HOLLOW Premiere "And Now We Fall"

