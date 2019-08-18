Brave History August 18th, 2019 - BON JOVI, FOREIGNER, MAHOGANY RUSH, HELLOWEEN, SLAUGHTER, WHITESNAKE, OPETH, BURNT BY THE SUN, GOREAPHOBIA, GWAR, SATANIC WARFARE, And DRAGONFORCE!

August 18, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities bon jovi mahogany rush helloween foreigner slaughter whitesnake opeth burnt by the sun goreaphobia gwar satanic warfare dragonforce

Brave History August 18th, 2019 - BON JOVI, FOREIGNER, MAHOGANY RUSH, HELLOWEEN, SLAUGHTER, WHITESNAKE, OPETH, BURNT BY THE SUN, GOREAPHOBIA, GWAR, SATANIC WARFARE, And DRAGONFORCE!

Happy 33rd Birthday BON JOVI's Slippery When Wet - August 18th, 1986

Happy 69th Birthday Dennis Elliott (FOREIGNER) - August 18th, 1950

Happy 66th Birthday Jim Ayoub (MAHOGANY RUSH) - August 18th, 1953

Happy 55th Birthday Andreas "Andi" Deris (HELLOWEEN, PINK CREAM 69) - August 18th, 1964

Happy 52nd Birthday Blas Elias Gomez (SLAUGHTER) - August 18th, 1967

Happy 51st Birthday Brian Tichy (WHITESNAKE, BILLY IDOL, FOREIGNER, OZZY OSBOURNE) – August 18th, 1968

Happy 21st Birthday OPETH's My Arms, Your Hearse - August 18th, 1998

Happy 10th Birthday BURNT BY THE SUN’s Heart Of Darkness – August 18th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday GOREAPHOBIA’s Mortal Repulsion – August 18th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday GWAR’s Lust In Space – August 18th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday SATANIC WARFARE’s Nachzeher – August 18th 2010

Happy 5th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Maximum Overload – August 18th, 2014



Featured Audio

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews