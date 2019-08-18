Brave History August 18th, 2019 - BON JOVI, FOREIGNER, MAHOGANY RUSH, HELLOWEEN, SLAUGHTER, WHITESNAKE, OPETH, BURNT BY THE SUN, GOREAPHOBIA, GWAR, SATANIC WARFARE, And DRAGONFORCE!

August 18, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 33rd Birthday BON JOVI's Slippery When Wet - August 18th, 1986



Happy 69th Birthday Dennis Elliott (FOREIGNER) - August 18th, 1950



Happy 66th Birthday Jim Ayoub (MAHOGANY RUSH) - August 18th, 1953



Happy 55th Birthday Andreas "Andi" Deris (HELLOWEEN, PINK CREAM 69) - August 18th, 1964



Happy 52nd Birthday Blas Elias Gomez (SLAUGHTER) - August 18th, 1967



Happy 51st Birthday Brian Tichy (WHITESNAKE, BILLY IDOL, FOREIGNER, OZZY OSBOURNE) – August 18th, 1968



Happy 21st Birthday OPETH's My Arms, Your Hearse - August 18th, 1998



Happy 10th Birthday BURNT BY THE SUN’s Heart Of Darkness – August 18th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday GOREAPHOBIA’s Mortal Repulsion – August 18th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday GWAR’s Lust In Space – August 18th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday SATANIC WARFARE’s Nachzeher – August 18th 2010



Happy 5th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Maximum Overload – August 18th, 2014

