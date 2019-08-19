Brave History August 19th, 2019 - IAN GILLAN, CREAM, QUEEN, GRIM REAPER, EUROPE, NICK MASON, THE ACACIA STRAIN, THE HUMAN ABSTRACT, WATAIN, ACE FREHLEY, PALLBEARER, And More!

August 19, 2019, 11 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities ian gillan cream queen grim reaper europe nick mason the acacia strain the human abstract watain ace frehley pallbearer

Brave History August 19th, 2019 - IAN GILLAN, CREAM, QUEEN, GRIM REAPER, EUROPE, NICK MASON, THE ACACIA STRAIN, THE HUMAN ABSTRACT, WATAIN, ACE FREHLEY, PALLBEARER, And More!

Happy 74th Birthday Ian Gillan (DEEP PURPLE) - August 19th, 1945

Happy 79th Birthday Ginger Baker (CREAM, BLIND FAITH) - August 19th, 1939

Happy 68th Birthday John Deacon (QUEEN) - August 19th, 1951

Happy 59th Birthday Steve Grimmett (GRIM REAPER, ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART) - August 19th, 1959

Happy 56th Birthday Joey Tempest (EUROPE) - August 19th, 1963

Happy 34th Birthday NICK MASON's (PINK FLOYD) album, Profiles - August 19th, 1985

Happy 11th Birthday THE ACACIA STRAIN's Continent - August 19th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Midheaven - August 19th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday WATAIN’s The Wild Hunt – August 19th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Space Invader – August 19th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday PALLBEARER’s Foundations Of Burden – August 19th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday THE SHOWDOWN’s Back Breaker – August 19th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday GHOST BRIGADE’s Until Fear No Longer Defines Us – August 19th, 2011



Featured Audio

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews