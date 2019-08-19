Brave History August 19th, 2019 - IAN GILLAN, CREAM, QUEEN, GRIM REAPER, EUROPE, NICK MASON, THE ACACIA STRAIN, THE HUMAN ABSTRACT, WATAIN, ACE FREHLEY, PALLBEARER, And More!
August 19, 2019, 11 minutes ago
Happy 74th Birthday Ian Gillan (DEEP PURPLE) - August 19th, 1945
Happy 79th Birthday Ginger Baker (CREAM, BLIND FAITH) - August 19th, 1939
Happy 68th Birthday John Deacon (QUEEN) - August 19th, 1951
Happy 59th Birthday Steve Grimmett (GRIM REAPER, ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART) - August 19th, 1959
Happy 56th Birthday Joey Tempest (EUROPE) - August 19th, 1963
Happy 34th Birthday NICK MASON's (PINK FLOYD) album, Profiles - August 19th, 1985
Happy 11th Birthday THE ACACIA STRAIN's Continent - August 19th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Midheaven - August 19th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday WATAIN’s The Wild Hunt – August 19th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Space Invader – August 19th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday PALLBEARER’s Foundations Of Burden – August 19th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday THE SHOWDOWN’s Back Breaker – August 19th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday GHOST BRIGADE’s Until Fear No Longer Defines Us – August 19th, 2011