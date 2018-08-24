Brave History August 24th, 2018 - ARMORED SAINT, URIAH HEEP, JAMES GANG, SEPULTURA, MOLLY HATCHET, JEFF BECK, ANNIHILATOR, SONATA ARCTICA, CALIBAN, MUNICIPAL WASTE, MALEVOLENT CREATION, THE SWORD, HELMET, And More!
August 24, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 55th Birthday John Bush (ARMORED SAINT, ANTHRAX) − August 24th, 1963
Happy 73rd Birthday Kenneth William David Hensley (URIAH HEEP) − August 24th, 1945
Happy 71st Birthday James Kent "Jim" Fox (JAMES GANG) - August 24th, 1947
Happy 50th Birthday Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) − August 24th, 1968
R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005
Happy 50th Birthday JEFF BECK GROUP's Truth August 24th, 1968
Happy 25th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Set The World On Fire - August 24th, 1993
Happy 13th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's The End Of This Chapter - August 24th, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday CALIBAN's Say Hello To Tragedy - August 24th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday MUNICIPAL WASTE's Massive Aggressive - August 24th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION's Invidious Dominion - August 24th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday THE SWORD's Warp Riders - August 24th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday HELMET’s Seeing Eye Dog – August 24th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday SHADOWS FALLS’ Madness In Manila: Shadows Fall Live In The Philippines – August 24th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Clash Of The Gods - August 24th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday TARJA TURUNEN’s Act I: Live In Rosario (DVD) – August 24th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday TROLLFEST’s Brumlebassen – August 24th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday THE SHOWDOWN’s Blood In The Gears – August 24th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday APOSTASY’s Nuclear Messiah – August 24th, 2011