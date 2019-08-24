Brave History August 24th, 2019 - ARMORED SAINT, URIAH HEEP, JAMES GANG, SEPULTURA, MOLLY HATCHET, JEFF BECK, ANNIHILATOR, SONATA ARCTICA, CALIBAN, MUNICIPAL WASTE, MALEVOLENT CREATION, THE SWORD, HELMET, And More!
August 24, 2019, 10 minutes ago
Happy 56th Birthday John Bush (ARMORED SAINT, ANTHRAX) − August 24th, 1963
Happy 74th Birthday Kenneth William David Hensley (URIAH HEEP) − August 24th, 1945
Happy 72nd Birthday James Kent "Jim" Fox (JAMES GANG) - August 24th, 1947
Happy 51st Birthday Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) − August 24th, 1968
R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005
Happy 51st Birthday JEFF BECK GROUP's Truth August 24th, 1968
Happy 26th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Set The World On Fire - August 24th, 1993
Happy 14th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's The End Of This Chapter - August 24th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday CALIBAN's Say Hello To Tragedy - August 24th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday MUNICIPAL WASTE's Massive Aggressive - August 24th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION's Invidious Dominion - August 24th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday THE SWORD's Warp Riders - August 24th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday HELMET’s Seeing Eye Dog – August 24th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday SHADOWS FALLS’ Madness In Manila: Shadows Fall Live In The Philippines – August 24th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Clash Of The Gods - August 24th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday TARJA TURUNEN’s Act I: Live In Rosario (DVD) – August 24th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday TROLLFEST’s Brumlebassen – August 24th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday THE SHOWDOWN’s Blood In The Gears – August 24th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday APOSTASY’s Nuclear Messiah – August 24th, 2011