Brave History August 24th, 2020 - ARMORED SAINT, URIAH HEEP, JAMES GANG, SEPULTURA, MOLLY HATCHET, JEFF BECK, ANNIHILATOR, SONATA ARCTICA, CALIBAN, MUNICIPAL WASTE, MALEVOLENT CREATION, THE SWORD, HELMET, And More!

August 24, 2020, 42 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities armored saint uriah heep james gang sepultura molly hatchet jeff beck annihilator sonata arctica caliban municipal waste helmet

Brave History August 24th, 2020 - ARMORED SAINT, URIAH HEEP, JAMES GANG, SEPULTURA, MOLLY HATCHET, JEFF BECK, ANNIHILATOR, SONATA ARCTICA, CALIBAN, MUNICIPAL WASTE, MALEVOLENT CREATION, THE SWORD, HELMET, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday John Bush (ARMORED SAINT, ANTHRAX) − August 24th, 1963

Happy 75th Birthday Kenneth William David Hensley (URIAH HEEP) − August 24th, 1945

Happy 73rd Birthday James Kent "Jim" Fox (JAMES GANG) - August 24th, 1947

Happy 52nd Birthday Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) − August 24th, 1968

R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005

Happy 52nd Birthday JEFF BECK GROUP's Truth August 24th, 1968

Happy 27th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Set The World On Fire - August 24th, 1993

Happy 15th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's The End Of This Chapter - August 24th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday CALIBAN's Say Hello To Tragedy - August 24th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday MUNICIPAL WASTE's Massive Aggressive - August 24th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION's Invidious Dominion - August 24th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday THE SWORD's Warp Riders - August 24th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday HELMET’s Seeing Eye Dog – August 24th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday SHADOWS FALLS’ Madness In Manila: Shadows Fall Live In The Philippines – August 24th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Clash Of The Gods - August 24th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday TARJA TURUNEN’s Act I: Live In Rosario (DVD) – August 24th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday TROLLFEST’s Brumlebassen – August 24th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday THE SHOWDOWN’s Blood In The Gears – August 24th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday APOSTASY’s Nuclear Messiah – August 24th, 2011



Featured Audio

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews