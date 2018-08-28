Brave History August 28th, 2018 - HEAVEN & HELL, KIX, MOLLY HATCHET, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, SLIPKNOT, IRON MAIDEN, OBITUARY, SCORPIONS, ILLDISPOSED, JORN, THE 69 EYES, STRATOVARIUS, MOTÖRHEAD, NILE, PENTAGRAM, SOILWORK, And More!
August 28, 2018, 25 minutes ago
Happy 11th Birthday HEAVEN & HELL’s Live From Radio City Music Hall - August 28th, 2007
Happy 62nd Birthday Steve Whiteman (KIX, FUNNY MONEY) - August 28th, 1956
Happy 67th Birthday David Lawrence Hlubek (MOLLY HATCHET) - August 28th, 1951
Happy 22nd Birthday MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Written In The Sand - August 28th, 1996
Happy 17th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Iowa – August 28th, 2001
Happy 12th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s A Matter Of Life And Death - August 28th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday OBITUARY's Xecutioner's Return - August 28th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday SCORPIONS' Humanity: Hour I - August 28th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday ILLDISPOSED's To Those Who Walk Behind Us - August 28th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday JORN's The Dukebox - August 28th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday THE 69 EYES' Back In Blood - August 28th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday BLOOD RED THRONE's Brutalitarian Regime - August 28th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday DYSRHYTHMIA’s Test Of Submission – August 28th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Under Flaming Skies – Live In Tampere (DVD) – August 28th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday MURDER CONSTRUCT’s Results – August 28th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Words Of The Prophets (EP) – August 28th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Bad Magic – August 28th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday NILE’s What Should Not Be Unearthed – August 28th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday PENTAGRAM’s Curious Volume – August 28th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday SOILWORK’s The Ride Majestic – August 28th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
THE KINGSLAYER SAGA’s The Cold Of Crimson Dragons – August 28th, 2007
THE BATTLE SAGA’s The Sword Of The Crimson Dawn – August 28th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday
AXXIS’ Utopia – August 28th, 2009
GUILT MACHINE’s On This Perfect Day – August 28th, 2009
KRYPTERIA’s My Fatal Kiss – August 28th, 2009
SALTATION MORTIS’ We Wind Sat – August 28th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday EAGLE TWIN’s The Feather Tipped The Serpent’s Scale – August 28th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday AHAB’s The Boats Of The “Glen Carrig” – August 28th, 2015