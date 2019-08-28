Brave History August 28th, 2019 - HEAVEN & HELL, KIX, MOLLY HATCHET, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, SLIPKNOT, IRON MAIDEN, OBITUARY, SCORPIONS, ILLDISPOSED, JORN, THE 69 EYES, STRATOVARIUS, MOTÖRHEAD, NILE, PENTAGRAM, SOILWORK, And More!

Happy 12th Birthday HEAVEN & HELL’s Live From Radio City Music Hall - August 28th, 2007



Happy 63rd Birthday Steve Whiteman (KIX, FUNNY MONEY) - August 28th, 1956



Happy 68th Birthday David Lawrence Hlubek (MOLLY HATCHET) - August 28th, 1951



Happy 23rd Birthday MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Written In The Sand - August 28th, 1996



Happy 18th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Iowa – August 28th, 2001



Happy 13th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s A Matter Of Life And Death - August 28th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday OBITUARY's Xecutioner's Return - August 28th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday SCORPIONS' Humanity: Hour I - August 28th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday ILLDISPOSED's To Those Who Walk Behind Us - August 28th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday JORN's The Dukebox - August 28th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday THE 69 EYES' Back In Blood - August 28th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday BLOOD RED THRONE's Brutalitarian Regime - August 28th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday DYSRHYTHMIA’s Test Of Submission – August 28th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Under Flaming Skies – Live In Tampere (DVD) – August 28th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday MURDER CONSTRUCT’s Results – August 28th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Words Of The Prophets (EP) – August 28th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Bad Magic – August 28th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday NILE’s What Should Not Be Unearthed – August 28th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s Curious Volume – August 28th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday SOILWORK’s The Ride Majestic – August 28th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday

THE KINGSLAYER SAGA’s The Cold Of Crimson Dragons – August 28th, 2007

THE BATTLE SAGA’s The Sword Of The Crimson Dawn – August 28th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday

AXXIS’ Utopia – August 28th, 2009

GUILT MACHINE’s On This Perfect Day – August 28th, 2009

KRYPTERIA’s My Fatal Kiss – August 28th, 2009

SALTATION MORTIS’ We Wind Sat – August 28th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday EAGLE TWIN’s The Feather Tipped The Serpent’s Scale – August 28th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday AHAB’s The Boats Of The “Glen Carrig” – August 28th, 2015