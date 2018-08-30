Brave History August 30th, 2018 - MASTERPLAN, ATHEIST, WHITESNAKE, TESLA, AYREON, DAGOBA, NEUROSIS, SAHG, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, KITTIE, PENTAGRAM, GORGUTS, KREATOR, And More!

Happy 59th Birthday Roland Grapow (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - August 30th, 1959



Happy 68th Birthday Michael Joseph "Micky" Moody (WHITESNAKE, JUICY LUCY, SNAFU) - August 30th, 1950



Happy 27th Birthday ATHEIST’s Unquestionable Presence - August 30th, 1991



Happy 27th Birthday TESLA’s Psychotic Supper - August 30th, 1991



Happy 20th Birthday AYREON’s Into The Electric Castle - August 30th, 1998



Happy 8th Birthday DAGOBA's Poseidon - August 30th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday NEUROSIS’ Live At Roadburn 2007 (DVD) – August 30th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday SAHG's Sahg III - August 30th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday SPIRITUAL BEGGARS' Return To Zero - August 30th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday KITTIE's I've Failed You - August 30th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s When The Screams Come (DVD) – August 30th, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday GORGUTS’ Colored Sands - August 30th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday KREATOR’s Dying Alive - August 30th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

MAR DE GRISES’ Streams Inwards – August 30th, 2010

NIGHTFALL’s Astron Black And The Thirty Tyrants – August 30th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday SHADOWSIDE’s Inner Monster Out – August 30th, 2011