Brave History August 30th, 2020 - MASTERPLAN, ATHEIST, WHITESNAKE, TESLA, AYREON, DAGOBA, NEUROSIS, SAHG, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, KITTIE, PENTAGRAM, GORGUTS, KREATOR, And More!

August 30, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 61st Birthday Roland Grapow (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - August 30th, 1959

Happy 70th Birthday Michael Joseph "Micky" Moody (WHITESNAKE, JUICY LUCY, SNAFU) - August 30th, 1950

Happy 29th Birthday ATHEIST’s Unquestionable Presence - August 30th, 1991

Happy 29th Birthday TESLA’s Psychotic Supper - August 30th, 1991

Happy 22nd Birthday AYREON’s Into The Electric Castle - August 30th, 1998

Happy 10th Birthday DAGOBA's Poseidon - August 30th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday NEUROSIS’ Live At Roadburn 2007 (DVD) – August 30th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday SAHG's Sahg III - August 30th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday SPIRITUAL BEGGARS' Return To Zero - August 30th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday KITTIE's I've Failed You - August 30th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s When The Screams Come (DVD) – August 30th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday GORGUTS’ Colored Sands - August 30th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday KREATOR’s Dying Alive - August 30th, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday ELVENKING’s Reader Of The Runes – Divination – August 30th, 2019

Happy 1st Birthday ENTOMED A.D.’s Bowels Of Earth – August 30th, 2019

Happy 1st Birthday TARJA’s In The Raw – August 30th, 2019

Happy 1st Birthday TOOL’s Fear Inoculum – August 30th, 2019

Happy 1st Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Wanderers – August 30th, 2019

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (August 30th, 2010)
MAR DE GRISES’ Streams Inwards 
NIGHTFALL’s Astron Black And The Thirty Tyrants 

Happy 9th Birthday SHADOWSIDE’s Inner Monster Out – August 30th, 2011

Happy 1st Birthday (August 30th, 2019)
NECRONAUTICAL’s Apotheosis
SONS OF APOLLO’s Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony
WAGE WAR’s Pressure

 



Featured Audio

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

