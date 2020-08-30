Brave History August 30th, 2020 - MASTERPLAN, ATHEIST, WHITESNAKE, TESLA, AYREON, DAGOBA, NEUROSIS, SAHG, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, KITTIE, PENTAGRAM, GORGUTS, KREATOR, And More!

August 30, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 61st Birthday Roland Grapow (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - August 30th, 1959



Happy 70th Birthday Michael Joseph "Micky" Moody (WHITESNAKE, JUICY LUCY, SNAFU) - August 30th, 1950



Happy 29th Birthday ATHEIST’s Unquestionable Presence - August 30th, 1991



Happy 29th Birthday TESLA’s Psychotic Supper - August 30th, 1991



Happy 22nd Birthday AYREON’s Into The Electric Castle - August 30th, 1998



Happy 10th Birthday DAGOBA's Poseidon - August 30th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday NEUROSIS’ Live At Roadburn 2007 (DVD) – August 30th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday SAHG's Sahg III - August 30th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday SPIRITUAL BEGGARS' Return To Zero - August 30th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday KITTIE's I've Failed You - August 30th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s When The Screams Come (DVD) – August 30th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday GORGUTS’ Colored Sands - August 30th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday KREATOR’s Dying Alive - August 30th, 2013



Happy 1st Birthday ELVENKING’s Reader Of The Runes – Divination – August 30th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday ENTOMED A.D.’s Bowels Of Earth – August 30th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday TARJA’s In The Raw – August 30th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday TOOL’s Fear Inoculum – August 30th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Wanderers – August 30th, 2019



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (August 30th, 2010)

MAR DE GRISES’ Streams Inwards

NIGHTFALL’s Astron Black And The Thirty Tyrants

Happy 9th Birthday SHADOWSIDE’s Inner Monster Out – August 30th, 2011

Happy 1st Birthday (August 30th, 2019)

NECRONAUTICAL’s Apotheosis

SONS OF APOLLO’s Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony

WAGE WAR’s Pressure