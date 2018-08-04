Brave History August 4th, 2018 - RAINBOW, ACCEPT, SOULFLY, RATT, TESTAMENT, DORO, DIMMU BORGIR, KAMELOT, SLAYER, ENTOMBED, And SKID ROW!

August 4, 2018, 2 hours ago

Happy 43rd Birthday RAINBOW's Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow - August 4th, 1975

Happy 60th Birthday Stefan Kaufmann (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - August 4th, 1958

Happy 49th Birthday Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA, KILLER BE KILLED) - August 4th, 1969

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002

Happy 29th Birthday TESTAMENT's Practice What You Preach - August 4th, 1989

Happy 26th Birthday DORO’s True At Heart - August 4th, 1991

Happy 20th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Godless Savage Garden - August 4th, 1998

Happy 20th Birthday KAMELOT’s Siege Perilous - August 4th, 1998

Happy 12th Birthday SLAYER’s Christ Illusion - August 4th, 2006

Happy 4th Birthday ENTOMBED A.D.’s Back To The Front - August 4th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday SKID ROW’s Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two - August 4th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday MAN MUST DIE’s No Tolerance For Imperfection – August 4th, 2009



