Brave History August 4th, 2019 - RAINBOW, ACCEPT, SOULFLY, RATT, TESTAMENT, DORO, DIMMU BORGIR, KAMELOT, SLAYER, ENTOMBED, And SKID ROW!
August 4, 2019, 13 minutes ago
Happy 44th Birthday RAINBOW's Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow - August 4th, 1975
Happy 61st Birthday Stefan Kaufmann (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - August 4th, 1958
Happy 50th Birthday Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA, KILLER BE KILLED) - August 4th, 1969
R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002
Happy 30th Birthday TESTAMENT's Practice What You Preach - August 4th, 1989
Happy 27th Birthday DORO’s True At Heart - August 4th, 1991
Happy 21st Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Godless Savage Garden - August 4th, 1998
Happy 21st Birthday KAMELOT’s Siege Perilous - August 4th, 1998
Happy 13th Birthday SLAYER’s Christ Illusion - August 4th, 2006
Happy 5th Birthday ENTOMBED A.D.’s Back To The Front - August 4th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday SKID ROW’s Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two - August 4th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday MAN MUST DIE’s No Tolerance For Imperfection – August 4th, 2009