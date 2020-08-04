Brave History August 4th, 2020 - RAINBOW, ACCEPT, SOULFLY, RATT, TESTAMENT, DORO, DIMMU BORGIR, KAMELOT, SLAYER, ENTOMBED, And SKID ROW!

August 4, 2020, 17 minutes ago

Happy 45th Birthday RAINBOW's Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow - August 4th, 1975

Happy 62nd Birthday Stefan Kaufmann (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - August 4th, 1958

Happy 51st Birthday Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA, KILLER BE KILLED) - August 4th, 1969

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002

Happy 31st Birthday TESTAMENT's Practice What You Preach - August 4th, 1989

Happy 28th Birthday DORO’s True At Heart - August 4th, 1991

Happy 25th Birthday DISMEMBER’s Massive Killing Capacity – August 4th, 1995

Happy 22nd Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Godless Savage Garden - August 4th, 1998

Happy 22nd Birthday KAMELOT’s Siege Perilous - August 4th, 1998

Happy 14th Birthday SLAYER’s Christ Illusion - August 4th, 2006

Happy 6th Birthday ENTOMBED A.D.’s Back To The Front - August 4th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday SKID ROW’s Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two - August 4th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday MAN MUST DIE’s No Tolerance For Imperfection – August 4th, 2009



